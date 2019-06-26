मथुराः दूषित पानी पीने से सौ से अधिक लोग बीमार, गांव में मचा हड़कंप

{"_id":"5d13763a8ebc3e3cae788fb1","slug":"hundred-people-get-sick-by-drinking-contaminated-water-in-village-anyaur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0903 \u0926\u0942\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094c \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दूषित पानी से बीमार हुई युवती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में दूषित पानी से बीमार बच्चा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में एकत्रित महिलाएं और बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में दूषित पानी से बीमार बच्चा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में दूषित पानी से बीमार महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला