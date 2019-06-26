शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   hundred people get sick by drinking contaminated water in Village anyaur

मथुराः दूषित पानी पीने से सौ से अधिक लोग बीमार, गांव में मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 07:22 PM IST
दूषित पानी से बीमार हुई युवती
1 of 5
दूषित पानी से बीमार हुई युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोवर्धन परिक्रमा मार्ग के गांव आन्यौर में दूषित पानी पीने से 100 से भी ज्यादा लोग बीमार हो गए हैं। पेट दर्द, उल्टी-दस्त और बुखार से सभी पीड़ित हैं। बीमारों में बच्चों और महिलाओं की संख्या सबसे ज्यादा है। कोई घर ही ऐसा होगा जहां कोई बीमार न हो। बुधवार को चिकित्सकों की टीम गांव में पहुंची और शिविर लगाकर स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया। चिकित्सकों ने सभी के एक साथ बीमार होने की वजह दूषित पानी माना है। वहीं प्रशासन की टीम ने पानी का सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
contaminated water unconscious diarrhea
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

uk education minister arvind pandey ankur son death in road accident
Dehradun

जवान बेटे की दर्दनाक मौत से टूटे शिक्षा मंत्री, रोक नहीं पाए अपने आंसू, तस्वीरें...

26 जून 2019

सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़
Meerut

सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़: मकान में बना रखे थे छोटे-छोटे केबिन, पुलिस को चकमा देकर भाग निकली संचालिका

26 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
अंकुर पांडेय (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

जब हुआ उत्तराखंड के मंत्री के बेटे का एक्सीडेंट, उसी वक्त पीछे चल रहे वाहन के साथ भी हुई अनहोनी

26 जून 2019

टिहरी में हादसा
Dehradun

हंसी-खुशी शादी में जा रहे थे, पलक झपकते ही मौत के मुंह में समा गए एक ही परिवार के 6 लोग, तस्वीरें...

26 जून 2019

लाख प्रयास के बावजूद नहीं मिल रही नौकरी? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Astrology

लाख प्रयास के बावजूद नहीं मिल रही नौकरी? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
औली में शाही शादी के बाद कूड़ा
Dehradun

200 करोड़ की शादी के बाद औली में लगा कूड़े का अंबार, गुप्ता बंधुओं ने जमा कराए 5 लाख, तस्वीरें

26 जून 2019

स्वामी सत्यमित्रानंद गिरी के अंतिम दर्शन को पहुंचे संत
Dehradun

स्वामी सत्यमित्रानंद के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़ा संत समाज, राजनाथ और सीएम योगी भी पहुंचे, तस्वीरें....

26 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

अमिताभ बच्चन
Lucknow

बादल असमान में और बिग बी लखनऊ में करते रहे लुकाछिपी, पहचान न सके लोग

26 जून 2019

खुलेआम ड्रग्स बेचता नशे का सौदागर
Meerut

यूपी: मेरठ की सड़कों पर धड़ल्ले से बिक रही चरस-अफीम, युवाओं को सॉफ्ट टारगेट बना रहे नशे के सौदागर

26 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
bulandshahr car mows down 4 two women dies for protesting against daughter assault full story
Delhi NCR

घर से एक साथ उठीं देवरानी-जेठानी की अर्थी, बेटी से छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर मिली दर्दनाक मौत

26 जून 2019

गिरफ्त में आए आरोपी
Lucknow

ई-मेल से खुला कारोबारी की मौत का राज, वजह जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

26 जून 2019

लाख प्रयास के बावजूद नहीं मिल रही नौकरी? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Astrology

लाख प्रयास के बावजूद नहीं मिल रही नौकरी? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
दरवेश यादव की भतीजी कंचन यादव
Agra

यूपी बार काउंसिल अध्यक्ष हत्याकांड: चश्मदीद भतीजी ने बताया दरवेश और मनीष के 'रिश्ते का सच'

26 जून 2019

लुधियाना में मिले शिवलिंग
Chandigarh

Pics: खुदाई में पहले निकला नाग का जोड़ा, फिर मिले 5 प्राकृतिक शिवलिंग, लगे भोलेनाथ के जयकारे

26 जून 2019

कर्नलगंज कोतवाली
Kanpur

महिला सिपाही के साथ उसके पति ने जबरन बनाए अप्राकृतिक संबंध फिर पार कर दीं हैवानियत की सारी हदें

26 जून 2019

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी भगवान सिंह
Agra

ब्रह्माकुमारी आश्रम में दुष्कर्म मामलाः चार साल से चल रहा था 'गंदा काम', पीड़िता ने बताई 'आपबीती'

26 जून 2019

धनुष तोप जल्द ही अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में आएगी
Kanpur

धनुष तोप का लोहा दुनिया मानेगी, पहाड़ और रेगिस्तान में भी दुश्मनों को ध्वस्त करने में है सक्षम

26 जून 2019

पैरोल पार्टी
Delhi NCR

पैरोल पार्टी में पुलिस ने बदमाशों संग टकराए जाम, फिर हुई दिल्ली के इतिहास में सबसे बड़ी गिरफ्तारी

26 जून 2019

मौसम का लुत्फ उठाती युवतियां
Lucknow

मानसून की पहली बारिश के बाद खुशनुमा शाम का लुत्फ उठाने पार्कों में पहुंचे लोग, देखें- तस्वीरें

26 जून 2019

दुल्हन सर्वेश कुमारी, दूल्हा पिंटू (शादी के फोटो)
Agra

शादी के चंद घंटों बाद विधवा हुई दुल्हन, ससुराल पहुंचने से पहले हादसे ने छीना 'सुहाग'

26 जून 2019

हमीरपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
Kanpur

अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान 2019: हाईस्कूल व इंटर के 50 मेधावियों को मिले मेडल व प्रशस्ति पत्र

26 जून 2019

सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़
Meerut

यूपी में हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिले युवक-युवतियां

25 जून 2019

संदिग्ध लुटेरों की फोटो
Varanasi

बनारस में घूम रहे हैं ये संदिग्ध लुटेरे, पुलिस ने तस्वीरें जारी कर किया अलर्ट

26 जून 2019

फतेहपुर में अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह
Kanpur

अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान समारोह में मेडल व प्रशस्ति पत्र पाकर झूमे मेधावी

26 जून 2019

दूषित पानी से बीमार हुई युवती
दूषित पानी से बीमार हुई युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में दूषित पानी से बीमार बच्चा
अस्पताल में दूषित पानी से बीमार बच्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में एकत्रित महिलाएं और बच्चे
गांव में एकत्रित महिलाएं और बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में दूषित पानी से बीमार बच्चा
अस्पताल में दूषित पानी से बीमार बच्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल में दूषित पानी से बीमार महिला
अस्पताल में दूषित पानी से बीमार महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

तो क्या एक लाख लोगों को मिलेगा देश निकाला !

असम सरकार ने राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजीकरण (एनआरसी) मसौदे की नई निष्कासन सूची जारी की है। जिसमें से एक लाख 2 हजार 4 सौ 26 लोगों को बाहर किया गया है।

26 जून 2019

concept pic 3:29

बड़े राज्यों में कम हो गई लड़कियों की तादाद, हरियाणा से खुशखबरी

26 जून 2019

तमन्ना भाटिया 3:37

तमन्ना भाटिया से जानिए त्वचा और बालों को अच्छा रखने के देसी नुस्खे

26 जून 2019

सीसीटीवी 2:02

आसमान से कुछ ऐसे आई मौत, जमीन पर खड़ा शख्स एक पल में हुआ ढेर

26 जून 2019

concept pic 3:07

अक्षय कुमार से कम नहीं ये मैडम, चलती स्कूटर पर किया स्टंट

26 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.