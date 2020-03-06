श्रीकृष्णजन्मस्थली पर बरसा होली का आनंद, अलौकिक गुलाल और फूलों की होली के साक्षी बने भक्त

{"_id":"5e625eca8ebc3ef3fa5c7314","slug":"holi-celebration-on-shri-krishna-janmasthan-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926, \u0905\u0932\u094c\u0915\u093f\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर लठामार होली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्मस्थान पर प्रस्तुति देते कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नृत्य की प्रस्तुति देते कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्मस्थान पर झूमते श्रद्घालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जन्मस्थान पर प्रस्तुति देते कलाकार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर लठामार होली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीराधाकृष्ण की युगल जोड़ी की आरती करते कार्ष्णि गुरु शरणानंद महाराज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला