बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b2fb8524f1c1b614d8b8024","slug":"hindu-jagran-manch-shivaji-yatra-stopped-by-police-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: बिना अनुमति के हिन्दू जागरण मंच ने निकाली शोभायात्रा, पुलिस ने रोका तो माहौल गर्माया
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sun, 24 Jun 2018 09:03 PM IST
आगरा में रविवार को हिन्दु साम्राज्य दिवस के अवसर पर छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की शोभायात्रा निकाल रहे हिन्दु जागरण मंच के कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने रोक दिया। जिससे माहौल गर्मा गया। यात्रा रोके जाने पर कार्यकर्ताओं की पुलिस अधिकारियों से झड़प हो गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b2fb8524f1c1b614d8b8024","slug":"hindu-jagran-manch-shivaji-yatra-stopped-by-police-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2fb8524f1c1b614d8b8024","slug":"hindu-jagran-manch-shivaji-yatra-stopped-by-police-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2fb8524f1c1b614d8b8024","slug":"hindu-jagran-manch-shivaji-yatra-stopped-by-police-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2fb8524f1c1b614d8b8024","slug":"hindu-jagran-manch-shivaji-yatra-stopped-by-police-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2fb8524f1c1b614d8b8024","slug":"hindu-jagran-manch-shivaji-yatra-stopped-by-police-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2fb8524f1c1b614d8b8024","slug":"hindu-jagran-manch-shivaji-yatra-stopped-by-police-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2fb8524f1c1b614d8b8024","slug":"hindu-jagran-manch-shivaji-yatra-stopped-by-police-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092e\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.