शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Hindu Jagran Manch Shivaji yatra stopped by police in agra

तस्वीरें: बिना अनुमति के हिन्दू जागरण मंच ने निकाली शोभायात्रा, पुलिस ने रोका तो माहौल गर्माया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sun, 24 Jun 2018 09:03 PM IST
शिवाजी की शोभायात्रा
1 of 7
आगरा में रविवार को हिन्दु साम्राज्य दिवस के अवसर पर छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की शोभायात्रा निकाल रहे हिन्दु जागरण मंच के कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने रोक दिया। जिससे माहौल गर्मा गया। यात्रा रोके जाने पर कार्यकर्ताओं की पुलिस अधिकारियों से झड़प हो गई। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
50,000 से भी ज्यादा लोगों को मिला अपने कम्युनिटी से सही रिश्ता। FamilyShaadi.com. आज ही रजिस्टर करें।
hindu jagran manch shivaji yatra hindu samrajya diwas bjp leaders ram shankar katheriya police force

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

shailza dwivedi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: 5 साल लेक्चरर रह चुकी थी मेजर की पत्नी शैलजा, इस मैगजीन ने बनाया था कवर गर्ल

24 जून 2018

amit shah
Dehradun

अमित शाह के देहरादून पहुंचते ही हो गया कुछ ऐसा कि BJP नेता करने लगे कांग्रेस की तारीफ

24 जून 2018

shailza dwivedi
Delhi NCR

आर्मी मेजर की पत्नी की मर्डर मिस्ट्री: जिंदगी जितनी खूबसूरत रही, मौत मिली उतनी दर्दनाक

24 जून 2018

amit shah
Dehradun

अमित शाह से मिलने के बाद डॉ प्रवण पंड्या ने बोल दी ऐसी बात, जिससे बढ़ जाएगी BJP की टेंशन

24 जून 2018

दुर्घटना
Lucknow

सुल्तानपुर: अनियंत्रित होकर नहर में गिरी तेज रफ्तार कार, अब तक चार शव निकाले, तस्वीरें

24 जून 2018

नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Kanpur

नसीमुद्दीन बोलेः मजबूत करूंगा राहुल गांधी का हाथ, चुनाव लड़ने की तमन्ना नहीं, भाजपा पर साधा निशाना

24 जून 2018

More in City & states

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination
Shimla

हाय रे बेरोजगारी! 31 पदों के लिए 43 हजार कैंडीडेट ने दी परीक्षा

24 जून 2018

Om prakash rajbhar says that Heat is very high big storm will come in the few days
Varanasi

गर्मी बहुत बढ़ गई है, आने वाले दिनों में आएगा बड़ा तूफान: ओमप्रकाश राजभर

24 जून 2018

नरेश उत्तम
Kanpur

भाजपा आरएसएस के जरिए काट रही पार्टी के वोट, मन न भरा तो टोटी चोरी का लगा दिया आरोप - नरेश उत्तम

24 जून 2018

robbery
Dehradun

डकैती के बाद बेटी का शव देख बिलख पड़े पिता, जो बातें कही पढ़कर आंसू नहीं रोक पाएंगे, तस्वीरें...

24 जून 2018

सीएम याेगी अादित्यनाथ
Kanpur

मुख्यमंत्री के निशाने पर राहुल का जनेऊ, एएमयू और जामिया में दलितों को आरक्षण न मिलने पर कही ये बात

24 जून 2018

Mundka bahadurgarh metro
Delhi NCR

मुंडका-बहादुरगढ़ के बीच होंगे ये 7 मेट्रो स्टेशन, 288 किमी फैला दिल्ली मेट्रो का नेटवर्क

24 जून 2018

baba ramdev
Dehradun

इस वर्ल्ड फेमस म्यूजियम में लगने जा रही बाबा रामदेव की प्रतिमा, नाम जुड़ेगी एक और उपलब्धि

24 जून 2018

bank
Dehradun

नोटबंदी के दौरान RBI में जमा रकम को लेकर फिर सामने आई नई जानकारी, SBI में मचा हड़कंप

24 जून 2018

sunny leone
Dehradun

अस्पताल से रिजॉर्ट पहुंचते ही सनी लियोनी के स्टाफ ने किया ऐसा कि देखकर हैरानी में पड़ गई नर्स

24 जून 2018

daati maharaj
Delhi NCR

दाती महाराज ने पूछताछ में दिखाया ऐसा सबूत, पुलिस हुई हैरान

24 जून 2018

ट्रक एक्सीडेंट
Lucknow

खड़े ट्रक में जा घुसा वैगन ट्रक, लगी आग, ड्राइवर की जलकर मौत

24 जून 2018

murder in delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः कैंट मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास दिनदहाड़े मेजर की पत्नी का गला रेतकर हत्या, फैली सनसनी

24 जून 2018

dead body
Chandigarh

'डेड बॉडी' से आने लगी आवाज, चेहरे पर था पसीना...फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, देख पत्नी के उड़े होश

23 जून 2018

om prakash rajbhar
Varanasi

सड़क नहीं बनने पर यूपी के कैबिनेट मंत्री ओपी राजभर ने खुद चलाया फावड़ा

24 जून 2018

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

जेल से राम रहीम को लेकर ऐसी जानकारी आई सामने, मां और पत्नी भी नहीं जानती होंगी...पढ़िए

23 जून 2018

noida water park
Delhi NCR

अब दिल्ली में ही उठा सकते हैं समुद्र की लहरों का लुत्फ, यहां होती है जमकर मस्ती

24 जून 2018

शिवाजी की शोभायात्रा
शिवाजी की शोभायात्रा
शिवाजी की शोभायात्रा
शिवाजी की शोभायात्रा
शिवाजी की शोभायात्रा
शिवाजी की शोभायात्रा
शिवाजी की शोभायात्रा

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.