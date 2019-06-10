शहर चुनें

भीषण गर्मी से दहक उठा यूपी का यह जिला, पारा पहुंचा 50 डिग्री के पास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 04:50 PM IST
तापमान 50 डिग्री के पास पहुंचा
तापमान 50 डिग्री के पास पहुंचा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत में गर्मी अपने प्रचंड रूप में है। राजस्थान के चुरू ही नहीं, मथुरा में भी गर्मी ने अब तक के सारे रिकॉर्ड टूट गए हैं। जिले में सोमवार को 50 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान रिकॉर्ड किया गया। इसे मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने अब तक सर्वाधिक बताया। गर्मी का आलम यह है कि दोपहर को तो आसमान से अंगारे बरसते हैं। घरों से लोगों का निकलना मुश्किल हो रहा है। 
mathura temperature heat stroke heat wave highest recorded temperature mercury crosses 46 degree
