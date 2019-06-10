भीषण गर्मी से दहक उठा यूपी का यह जिला, पारा पहुंचा 50 डिग्री के पास

{"_id":"5cfe3c5bbdec2207340765da","slug":"highest-recorded-temperature-50-degree-in-mathura-on-monday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0939\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e 50 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तापमान 50 डिग्री के पास पहुंचा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
केंद्रीय बकरी अनुसंधान केंद्र में तापमान मापक यंत्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीषण गर्मी से राहत पाने को चेहरे पर पानी डालती युवती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रांसफॉर्मर में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्मी और तेज धूप से व्याकुल हुए पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला