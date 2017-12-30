Download App
heavy fog on yamuna expressway caused accident
कोहरे ने लगाया एक्सप्रेसवे पर ब्रेक, टोल प्लाजा पर लगीं वाहनों की कतार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 10:36 AM IST
सर्दी के सीजन के तीसरे घने कोहरे ने शनिवार को यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर ब्रेक लगा दिया। मथुरा और आगरा के एत्मादपुर थाना क्षेत्र में हुए हादसे के बाद एहतियातन वाहनों को टोल प्लाजा पर ही रोक लिया गया है।
