Eid-ul-Adha 2020: ताजनगरी में लोगों ने घरों में पढ़ी ईद की नमाज, मस्जिदों के बाहर पुलिस का पहरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 01 Aug 2020 10:44 AM IST
जामा मस्जिद के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
जामा मस्जिद के बाहर तैनात पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुलहकुल की नगरी आगरा में सादगी के साथ ईद-उल-अजहा (बकरीद) का पर्व मनाया जा रहा है। शनिवार की सुबह मुस्लिम समाज के लोगों ने घरों में ईद की नमाज अदा की। शहर की प्रमुख मस्जिदों के बाहर पुलिस का पहरा है। यहां सिर्फ कमेटी के लोग ही नमाज अदा कर सके। अन्य लोगों को पुलिस ने लौटा दिया। ईदगाह पर भी सामूहिक नमाज नहीं हुई। यहां पुलिस और आरएएफ की तैनाती की गई है। 
आगरा की जामा मस्जिद
आगरा की जामा मस्जिद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईदगाह के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
ईदगाह के बाहर तैनात फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मकान की छत पर नमाज अदा करते लोग
मकान की छत पर नमाज अदा करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मस्जिद के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
मस्जिद के बाहर तैनात फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर सीकरी
फतेहपुर सीकरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिनाहट में पुलिस ने किया फ्लैग मार्च
पिनाहट में पुलिस ने किया फ्लैग मार्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
