Eid-ul-Adha 2020: ताजनगरी में लोगों ने घरों में पढ़ी ईद की नमाज, मस्जिदों के बाहर पुलिस का पहरा

{"_id":"5f24f7714159e738080fc458","slug":"happy-eid-ul-adha-2020-bakrid-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Eid-ul-Adha 2020: \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0908\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c, \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जामा मस्जिद के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा की जामा मस्जिद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईदगाह के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मकान की छत पर नमाज अदा करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मस्जिद के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर सीकरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिनाहट में पुलिस ने किया फ्लैग मार्च
- फोटो : अमर उजाला