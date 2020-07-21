छेड़छाड़ के आरोपियों की नहीं हुई गिरफ्तारी, बैनर लेकर घर से निकलीं बेटियां, आईजी से लगाई गुहार

{"_id":"5f17257c8ebc3e9fa53cc3a4","slug":"girls-protest-and-demanding-arrest-of-molestation-accused-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092c\u0948\u0928\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विरोध प्रदर्शन करतीं छात्राएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध प्रदर्शन करतीं महिलाएं और छात्राएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस को दिया ज्ञापन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीओ सदर प्रभात कुमार ने लिया ज्ञापन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला