चंबल में बाढ़: खतरनाक हुए हालात, सांसत में हजारों ग्रामीणों की जान, टीलों पर काटी रात

{"_id":"5d808b408ebc3e93c202b206","slug":"flood-in-chambal-river-water-level-crossed-the-danger-mark-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0922\u093c: \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u091f\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीहड़ में चंबल नदी ने मचाई तबाही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाढ़ से मकान डूबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टीले पर रखा एक परिवार का सामान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांवों में स्टीमर सेवा शुरू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रामीणों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर ले जाता बचाव दल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुल के ऊपर से बह रहा पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला