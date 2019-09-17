शहर चुनें

चंबल में बाढ़: खतरनाक हुए हालात, सांसत में हजारों ग्रामीणों की जान, टीलों पर काटी रात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 01:29 PM IST
बीहड़ में चंबल नदी ने मचाई तबाही
1 of 6
बीहड़ में चंबल नदी ने मचाई तबाही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के बाह और पिनाहट क्षेत्र में बाढ़ से हालात बेहद खतरनाक हो गए हैं। राजस्थान के कोटा बैराज से छोडे़ गए 6.94 लाख क्यूसेक पानी से चंबल नदी मंगलवार सुबह को नदी खतरे के निशान 132 मीटर को पार कर 135.30 पर पहुंच गई। 14 गांवों का तहसील मुख्यालय से संपर्क टूट गया है। लोगों ने बीहड़ के टीलों को अपना ठिकाना बनाया है। हालांकि प्रशासन ने अभी इस आपदा को बाढ़ घोषित नहीं किया है।
बीहड़ में चंबल नदी ने मचाई तबाही
बीहड़ में चंबल नदी ने मचाई तबाही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाढ़ से मकान डूबे
बाढ़ से मकान डूबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टीले पर रखा एक परिवार का सामान
टीले पर रखा एक परिवार का सामान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांवों में स्टीमर सेवा शुरू
गांवों में स्टीमर सेवा शुरू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रामीणों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर ले जाता बचाव दल
ग्रामीणों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर ले जाता बचाव दल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुल के ऊपर से बह रहा पानी
पुल के ऊपर से बह रहा पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
