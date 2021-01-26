विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Farmers Tractor Rally On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura

Farmers Tractor Rally: किसानों की भीड़ के आगे 'बेबस' नजर आई पुलिस, ब्रज में प्रदर्शन की देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,आगरा, Updated Tue, 26 Jan 2021 05:40 PM IST
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर किसान
1 of 7
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान दिल्ली में हुए बवाल के बाद मथुरा जिले के किसान भड़क गए।मंगलवार को हजारों की संख्या में किसान सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को धता बताते हुए ट्रैक्टर लेकर यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर चढ़ गए और दिल्ली जाने लगी। इन किसानों को टप्पल कट पर रोक लिया गया। पुलिस-प्रशासन के अफसर के समझाने पर किसान मान गए। इसके बाद मथुरा लौट गए। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra mathura firozabad etah mainpuri tractor rally news tractor rally farmers tractor rally farmers protest tractor rally delhi tractor rally on republic day

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

भारतीय गणतंत्र दिवस 2021:
Himachal Pradesh

Republic Day 2021: देशभक्ति के रंग में रंगा हिमाचल, देखें गणतंत्र दिवस के जश्न की शानदार तस्वीरें

26 जनवरी 2021

हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त।
Bhadohi

भदोही में दर्दनाक हादसा: शव लेकर जा रही एंबुलेंस कंटेनर में भिड़ी, पांच लोगों की मौके पर मौत

26 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
London Confidential Review

London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
Model of mosque will be made in Dhannipur in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

तस्वीरों में देखें, ऐसी होगी अयोध्या के धन्नीपुर में बनने वाली मस्जिद, मिट्टी जांच के बाद पास होगा नक्शा

26 जनवरी 2021

सीआरपीएफ जवान सोनू।
Chandigarh

22 ऑपरेशन में 58 आतंकियों को किया ढेर, अब मिला वीरता पुरस्कार, जानिए कौन है हरियाणा का ये 'शेर'

26 जनवरी 2021

इस कुंभ मेले में कराएं पितृ पूजन, मिलेगा पितरों का आशीर्वाद
Puja

इस कुंभ मेले में कराएं पितृ पूजन, मिलेगा पितरों का आशीर्वाद
लाल किले पर पहुंचे किसान
Delhi

धरे रह गए सुरक्षा के सारे इंतजाम, ट्रैक्टर लेकर दिल्ली पहुंचे किसान, लाल किले पर लहराया तिरंगा

26 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर किसान
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालते मथुरा के किसान
ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालते मथुरा के किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टप्पल कट से लौटी ट्रैक्टर रैली
टप्पल कट से लौटी ट्रैक्टर रैली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद जिले में अलर्ट पर पुलिस
फिरोजाबाद जिले में अलर्ट पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा से जा रहे किसान रोके
आगरा से जा रहे किसान रोके - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में सपाइयों ने निकाली रैली
फिरोजाबाद में सपाइयों ने निकाली रैली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज में ट्रैक्टर रैली में पूर्व सांसद देवेंद्र सिंह
कासगंज में ट्रैक्टर रैली में पूर्व सांसद देवेंद्र सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X