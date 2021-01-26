Farmers Tractor Rally: किसानों की भीड़ के आगे 'बेबस' नजर आई पुलिस, ब्रज में प्रदर्शन की देखिए तस्वीरें

{"_id":"6010002fd1aecd08dc2ddcf5","slug":"farmers-tractor-rally-on-yamuna-expressway-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Farmers Tractor Rally: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 '\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938' \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6010002fd1aecd08dc2ddcf5","slug":"farmers-tractor-rally-on-yamuna-expressway-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Farmers Tractor Rally: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 '\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938' \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालते मथुरा के किसान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6010002fd1aecd08dc2ddcf5","slug":"farmers-tractor-rally-on-yamuna-expressway-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Farmers Tractor Rally: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 '\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938' \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
टप्पल कट से लौटी ट्रैक्टर रैली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6010002fd1aecd08dc2ddcf5","slug":"farmers-tractor-rally-on-yamuna-expressway-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Farmers Tractor Rally: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 '\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938' \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद जिले में अलर्ट पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6010002fd1aecd08dc2ddcf5","slug":"farmers-tractor-rally-on-yamuna-expressway-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Farmers Tractor Rally: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 '\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938' \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा से जा रहे किसान रोके
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6010002fd1aecd08dc2ddcf5","slug":"farmers-tractor-rally-on-yamuna-expressway-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Farmers Tractor Rally: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 '\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938' \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद में सपाइयों ने निकाली रैली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6010002fd1aecd08dc2ddcf5","slug":"farmers-tractor-rally-on-yamuna-expressway-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Farmers Tractor Rally: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 '\u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938' \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कासगंज में ट्रैक्टर रैली में पूर्व सांसद देवेंद्र सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला