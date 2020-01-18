शहर चुनें

जेई हत्याकांड: बिजली कर्मचारियों में उबाल, घटना का खुलासा होने तक कार्य बहिष्कार का एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 06:01 PM IST
बिजली कर्मचारियों ने ऊर्जा मंत्री का घेराव किया
बिजली कर्मचारियों ने ऊर्जा मंत्री का घेराव किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में अवर अभियंता (जेई) प्रदीप कुमार की हत्या को लेकर बिजली अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों का गुस्सा शनिवार को भी जारी रहा। विद्युत कर्मचारी-अधिकारी संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति दक्षिणांचल के आह्वान पर जिला विद्युत संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति ने कार्य बहिष्कार कर कैंट स्थित बिजलीघर पर विरोध सभा कर जेई को श्रद्धांजलि दी। बाद में मथुरा-वृंदावन विकास प्राधिकरण कार्यालय पर पहुंच कर ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा का घेराव किया। ऊर्जा मंत्री ने शीघ्र ही घटना का खुलासा करवाने का आश्वासन दिया। संघर्ष समिति ने मंत्री को नौ सूत्री ज्ञापन देकर खुलासा होने तक कार्य बहिष्कार का एलान किया है। 
