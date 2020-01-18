जेई हत्याकांड: बिजली कर्मचारियों में उबाल, घटना का खुलासा होने तक कार्य बहिष्कार का एलान

{"_id":"5e22f9298ebc3e4ad43411a5","slug":"electricity-department-employees-boycott-the-works-protest-against-je-murder-case-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0908 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092c\u093e\u0932, \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092c\u0939\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिजली कर्मचारियों ने ऊर्जा मंत्री का घेराव किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजली कर्मचारियों को संबोधित करते एसडीओ अंशुल शर्मा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेई प्रदीप कुमार का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला