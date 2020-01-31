शहर चुनें

राधे-राधे से गूंजा बटेश्वर, पश्चिम बंगाल के साधु-संत बोले, बांग्लादेश के भागे लोगों को मिले नागरिकता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 08:12 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल के साधु-संत
पश्चिम बंगाल के साधु-संत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना को बचाने की अलख जगाने के लिए साधु-संत और श्रद्धालु शनिवार से बटेश्वर में घूमेंगे। शुक्रवार को पश्चिम बंगाल से पहुंचे साधु संतों की राधे-राधे के कीर्तन से बटेश्वर गूंज उठा है। 
पश्चिम बंगाल के साधु-संत
पश्चिम बंगाल के साधु-संत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बटेश्वर
बटेश्वर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना को बचाने की अलख जगाने के लिए पहुंचा जत्था
यमुना को बचाने की अलख जगाने के लिए पहुंचा जत्था - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बटेश्वर
बटेश्वर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पश्चिम बंगाल के साधु-संत
पश्चिम बंगाल के साधु-संत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
