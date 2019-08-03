शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   devotees gathered at banke bihari temple vrindavan on hariyali teej

तस्वीरें: स्वर्ण-रजत हिंडोले में विराजे ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी, दर्शन को उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वृंदावन (मथुरा), Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 06:37 PM IST
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में स्वर्ण रजत हिंडोला
1 of 7
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में स्वर्ण रजत हिंडोला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरियाली तीज पर वृंदावन के बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में ठाकुर जी ने शनिवार को सुबह और शाम स्वर्ण रजत हिंडोले में विराजमान होकर भक्तों को दर्शन दिए। देश-विदेश से हजारों श्रद्धालु अपने आराध्य की एक झलक पाने के लिए बेताब दिखे। पट खुलने से घंटों पहले ही मंदिर के गेट नंबर 2 व 3 पर पहुंच गए थे। जैसे ही मंदिर के पट खुले, पूरा परिसर बांकेबिहारी के जयकारों से गूंजा उठा। श्रद्धालुओं ने प्रभु की नयनाभिराम छवि के दर्शन किए। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
banke bihari temple hariyali teej golden hindola worship of banke bihari banke bihari mandir
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में स्वर्ण रजत हिंडोला
Agra

तस्वीरें: स्वर्ण-रजत हिंडोले में विराजे ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी, दर्शन को उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब

3 अगस्त 2019

सिख तीर्थयात्रियों का स्वागत करते हिंदू मुस्लिम समाज के लोग
Agra

भाईचारे की मिसाल: हिंदू-मुस्लिम लोगों ने फूल बरसाकर किया सिख तीर्थयात्रियों का स्वागत

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार में टक्कर मारने वाला ट्रक
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: सीबीआई ने की पीड़िता की कार में टक्कर मारने वाले ट्रक मालिक से पूछताछ, सामने आया ये सच

3 अगस्त 2019

abhyas varg
Delhi NCR

साध्वी प्रज्ञा, गंभीर, गिरिराज समेत सभी भाजपा सांसद ट्रेनिंग के लिए पहुंचे संसद, पीएम ने पढ़ाया पाठ

3 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
sharda hospital
Delhi NCR

इंजीनियरिंग के छात्र ने जान हथेली पर रख बचाई युवती की जान, गवाह हैं तस्वीरें

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

एडवाइजरी के बाद कश्मीर का हाल
Jammu

एडवाइजरी के बाद कुछ ऐसा हुआ कश्मीर का हाल, खाली हो गए कई पेट्रोल पंप, बहुत कुछ कह रही हैं तस्वीरें

3 अगस्त 2019

छात्र-छात्राओं को किया जा रहा रवाना
Jammu

कश्मीरः 800 एनआईटी छात्र-छात्राओं को जम्मू के लिए किया गया रवाना, सियासत तेज

3 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

51 साल की उम्र में मिली इन्हें शिक्षक की नौकरी, सात साल बाद रिटायरमेंट

3 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक बिल अब बना कानून
Delhi NCR

किसी ने फोन पर तो किसी ने स्टांप पेपर पर भेजा तलाकनामा, तीन तलाक के पांच चर्चित मामले

3 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Small hydro power project turbine blast in uttarakhand, one dead, five injured
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः लघु जल विद्युत परियोजना की टरबाइन फटी, एक की मौत, पांच घायल

3 अगस्त 2019

hariyali teej
Delhi NCR

हरियाली तीज आज, जानिए क्या है महत्व, पूजन विधि और शुभ मुहूर्त

3 अगस्त 2019

रवि किशन
Delhi NCR

बारिश में रो रहे बच्चों को देख खुद को रोक नहीं पाए रवि किशन, कार रुकवाकर इस तरह की मदद

3 अगस्त 2019

Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur Bhota 17 injured in bus truck collision
Shimla

निजी बस और ट्रक में टक्कर, 17 यात्री घायल

3 अगस्त 2019

अमरनाथ से लंगर वाले जाने लगे वाप
Jammu

कश्मीर में एडवाइजरी जारी होने के अमरनाथ से लंगर वाले जाने लगे वापस, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरा मंजर

3 अगस्त 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला, महबूबा मुफ्ती, राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

कश्मीर एडवाइजरी के बाद महबूबा के दो सवाल, अब्दुल्ला की राज्यपाल से मुलाकात पर बोलीं- यह अच्छी बात है

3 अगस्त 2019

ट्रक क्लीनर की मां नीली साड़ी में
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड में सीबीआई ने जिस ट्रक क्लीनर की रिमांड ली है जानिए उसकी मां रोते हुए क्या बोली

3 अगस्त 2019

फ्रेंडशिप डे पार्टी
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: फ्रेंडशिप डे की पार्टी में लखनऊ की इन ब्यूटीफुल लेडीज ने मचाया धमाल, कहा- अपनी अदा तो...

3 अगस्त 2019

उन्नाव कांड
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: पीड़िता की कार को टक्कर मारने वाला ट्रक बांदा से आया था, सीबीआई के हाथ लगा ये सुराग

3 अगस्त 2019

rain in uttarakhand forest gurjar hut and goshala swept away in river at kotdwar
Dehradun

पहाड़ पर बादलों का कहर, अचानक आया सैलाब और बह गए वन गुर्जरों के डेरे व गोशाला, तस्वीरें

3 अगस्त 2019

गुरुद्वारा चोआ साहिब
Chandigarh

जहां ठहरे थे गुरु नानक, वो जगह 72 साल बाद श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोली गई, सिखों का पवित्र स्थल

3 अगस्त 2019

गुरुग्राम में भरा पानी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कई इलाकों में बरसे बादल, मौसम हुआ खुशनुमा

3 अगस्त 2019

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में स्वर्ण रजत हिंडोला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में स्वर्ण रजत हिंडोला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी महाराज के लिए सजाई गई सुखसेज
बांकेबिहारी महाराज के लिए सजाई गई सुखसेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़
बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुष्प व लतापताओं से सजे हिंडोले में विराजमान ठाकुर राधासनेह बिहारी महाराज।
पुष्प व लतापताओं से सजे हिंडोले में विराजमान ठाकुर राधासनेह बिहारी महाराज। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़
बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर को जाने वाले मार्ग पर लगाई गई बैरिकेडिंग
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर को जाने वाले मार्ग पर लगाई गई बैरिकेडिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

नाग पंचमी के दिन जरूर करें ये काम, नहीं होगी किसी चीज की कमी

नाग पंचमी का महापर्व पांच अगस्त को मनाया जाएगा। सनातन परंपरा में पूजे जाने वाले नागों का संबंध सिर्फ देवी-देवताओं से ही नहीं बल्कि मनुष्य के कल्याण से भी जुड़ा हुआ है। नाग देवता की पूजा का हमारे शास्त्रों में विशेष महत्व बताया गया है।

3 अगस्त 2019

कोहली 1:50

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी-20 मैच से पहले कोहली का खुलासा, World Cup से बाहर होने के बाद मुश्किल थे दिन

3 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:28

किशोर कुमार ने की थी चार शादी, एक बीवी तो है आज भी जिंदा

3 अगस्त 2019

प्रकृति कक्कड़ 4:52

प्रकृति कक्कड़ और सुकृति कक्कड़ ने दी लाइव परफॉर्मेंस, कई हिट गाने गाकर फैंस को बनाया दीवाना

3 अगस्त 2019

स्टार्स 3:21

पर्यावरण को बचाने के लिए बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की पहल, काजोल के साथ जैकी और तनीषा ने लगाए पौधे

3 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited