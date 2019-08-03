तस्वीरें: स्वर्ण-रजत हिंडोले में विराजे ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी, दर्शन को उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब

{"_id":"5d4584df8ebc3e6cc8026723","slug":"devotees-gathered-at-banke-bihari-temple-vrindavan-on-hariyali-teej","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0923-\u0930\u091c\u0924 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0906\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में स्वर्ण रजत हिंडोला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी महाराज के लिए सजाई गई सुखसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुष्प व लतापताओं से सजे हिंडोले में विराजमान ठाकुर राधासनेह बिहारी महाराज।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन को उमड़ी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर को जाने वाले मार्ग पर लगाई गई बैरिकेडिंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला