शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Deepak Chahar Father Said Throwing One Lakh Balls on Turf Wicket

दीपक चाहर के पिता बोले, तपस्या का फल अब मिला, पढ़िए युवा क्रिकेटर की सफलता की कहानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 11:44 AM IST
दीपक चाहर
1 of 5
दीपक चाहर - फोटो : social media
बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरिज में रिकॉर्ड तोड़ प्रदर्शन कर आखिरी मैच में मैन ऑफ द मैच और मैन ऑफ द सीरीज चुने गए दीपक चाहर के पिता का कहना है कि उनकी तपस्या का फल अब मिला है। वह बताते हैं कि दीपक ने इस मुकाम पर पहुंचने के लिए नेट पर एक लाख बॉल फेंकी हैं। इसकी शुरुआत आगरा में टर्फ विकेट से हुई थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
deepak chahar best performance home town of cricketer deepak chahar team india
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दबंगों ने समाचार पत्र वितरक को घर में घुसकर पीटा
Lucknow

दबंगों ने समाचार पत्र वितरक के घर पर बोला धावा, की मारपीट व तोड़फोड़, फिर धमकी देकर भागे

12 नवंबर 2019

चालक खींचते लोग
Delhi NCR

35 मिनट तक नाले पर लटकी रही कार, ऐसे बची चालक की जिंदगी, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मान्यवर स्टोर में पहुंचे नच बलिए 9 के विनर प्रिंस और युविका, जीता फैंस का दिल
Manyavar

मान्यवर स्टोर में पहुंचे नच बलिए 9 के विनर प्रिंस और युविका, जीता फैंस का दिल
दशाश्वमेध घाट पर गंगा सेवा निधि की ओर से तैयार किया जा रहा इंडिया गेट का प्रतिरूप
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: स्वर्ग से आने वाले देवताओं के स्वागत में देव दीपावली पर काशी को सजाने की भव्य तैयारी

12 नवंबर 2019

जेएनयू छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

JNU: 10 रुपये वाले कमरे के देने होंगे तीन सौ रुपये, पहली बार वसूले जाएंगे सर्विस चार्ज के 1700

12 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
कुकरैल तटबंध के दायरे में आ रहे मकान ढहाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए घरों पर लाल निशान लगा रहे हैं.
Lucknow

लखनऊः कुकरैल नाले को सुंदर बनाने के लिए चलेगा बुल्डोजर, इन इलाकों के तोड़े जाएंगे सैकड़ों मकान

12 नवंबर 2019

snowfall and rainfall prediction for himachal pradesh by meteorological department
Chamba

हिमाचल की चोटियों पर फिर बर्फबारी, ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ा, इतने दिन खराब रहेगा मौसम

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ताजमहल
Agra

चांदनी रात में ताजमहल के दीदार को अब नहीं पड़ेगा जेब पर बोझ, महज बीस रुपये का टिकट, जानिए कैसे

12 नवंबर 2019

Kartik Purnima 2019 ganga snan in haridwar and rishikesh photos
Dehradun

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा 2019: गंगा स्नान के लिए हरिद्वार में उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़, तस्वीरें

12 नवंबर 2019

मान्यवर स्टोर में पहुंचे नच बलिए 9 के विनर प्रिंस और युविका, जीता फैंस का दिल
Manyavar

मान्यवर स्टोर में पहुंचे नच बलिए 9 के विनर प्रिंस और युविका, जीता फैंस का दिल
विज्ञापन
सींगना के मंदिर में रखी पेंटिंग और वहां के पुजारी
Agra

आगरा के इस ऋषि के कराए यज्ञ के बाद हुआ था श्रीराम का जन्म, जानिए कौन हैं ये

12 नवंबर 2019

दीपक चाहर
Agra

जब ग्रेग चैपल ने कहा था दीपक, तुम क्रिकेटर बनने लायक नहीं, अब रचा इतिहास

12 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
ताजमहल पर पर्यटकों की भीड़
Agra

ताजमहलः अयोध्या फैसले के बाद बढ़ गई पर्यटकों की संख्या, लंबे इंताजार के बाद हो रहा दीदार

12 नवंबर 2019

भगवान श्रीराम का माता सीता के साथ पहला सिक्का
Agra

इतिहासः दादा ने बनवाई बाबरी मस्जिद, तो पोते ने चलवाया श्रीराम का सिक्का

12 नवंबर 2019

school bus crushed two year old kid in ramnagar, died
Dehradun

दो साल के बच्चे के लिए काल बनी स्कूल बस, दर्दनाक मौत, गुस्साए लोगों ने शव सड़क पर रख लगाया जाम

12 नवंबर 2019

जेएनयू में छात्रों का विरोध-प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू छात्रों और पुलिस के बीच यहां बिगड़ी थी बात, इंटेलिजेंस भी गुस्सा भांपने में रही नाकाम

12 नवंबर 2019

श्री हरमंदिर साहिब
Amritsar

550वां प्रकाश पर्वः श्री ननकाना साहिब, श्री बेर साहिब रोशनी से जगमगाए, यहां कीजिए गुरुघरों के दर्शन

12 नवंबर 2019

श्रीनगर ट्रेन सेवा
Jammu

कश्मीर में तीन महीने से बंद रेल सेवा आज से होगी शुरू, श्रीनगर-बनिहाल के बीच रेलवे ने किया ट्रायल रन

12 नवंबर 2019

sector 7A
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर परिवार हत्याकांड: पुलिस के इस कदम से सामने आएगा असली सच, मिले सबूत

11 नवंबर 2019

Jawaharlal Nehru could not get permission to visit Ayodhya.
Lucknow

यादों के झरोखे से: जब प्रधानमंत्री नेहरू को अयोध्या आने से डीएम ने रोक दिया, पढ़ें ये किस्सा

11 नवंबर 2019

accident on eastern peripheral expressway
Delhi NCR

ग्रेनोः भात देकर लौट रहे परिवार के सात सदस्यों की दर्दनाक मौत से मचा कोहराम, जनाजे देख फूटा आंसुओं का सैलाब

11 नवंबर 2019

तेज धूप से घटा प्रदूषण
Kanpur

यूपी: दिन में तेज धूप ने घटाया प्रदूषण, मौसम को लेकर विभाग ने दी ये जानकारी

11 नवंबर 2019

जेएनयू के छात्रों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू: तस्वीरों में देखें प्रशासन की सख्ती, कैसे खदेड़े गए प्रदर्शन करने वाले छात्र

11 नवंबर 2019

हस्तिनापुर वन्य जीव विहार
Meerut

Exclusive: मेहमान परिंदों से गुलजार हुआ हस्तिनापुर वन्य जीव विहार, पहुंचे बीस प्रजातियों के पक्षी

11 नवंबर 2019

दीपक चाहर
दीपक चाहर - फोटो : social media
दीपक चाहर
दीपक चाहर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दीपक चाहर
दीपक चाहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीपक चाहर
दीपक चाहर
क्रिकेटर दीपक चाहर (फाइल फोटो)
क्रिकेटर दीपक चाहर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

देशभर में 550वें प्रकाश पर्व की धूम, कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान के लिए घाटों पर उमड़े लोग

देशभर में आज कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान के लिए नदी के घाटों पर श्रद्धालु उमड़े। हरिद्वार में श्रद्धालुओं ने गंगा में डुबकी लगाई। अयोध्या में भी श्रद्धालुओं का तांता लगा रहा। 550वें प्रकाश पर्व के मौके पर गुरुद्वारों को भी खूब सजाया गया है।

12 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:26

महाराष्ट्र में सत्ता का संघर्ष, किसकी बनेगी सरकार या फिर लगेगा राष्ट्रपति शासन

12 नवंबर 2019

एनसीपी 1:44

सत्ता के फेर में फंस गई शिवसेना, एनसीपी को सरकार बनाने का मिला न्योता

11 नवंबर 2019

टीएन शेषन 11:56

अमर उजाला विशेष | टीेएन शेषन के अनसुने किस्से

11 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:06

इस शख्स के हाथ में है जादू, सुई से दिखाता है कमाल

11 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited