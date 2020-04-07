जमातियों के साथ आगरा मंडल के सभी जिलों में पहुंचा कोरोना वायरस, अब तक 75 संक्रमित

{"_id":"5e8c540b8ebc3e76ca4a3505","slug":"covid-19-pandemic-update-entire-agra-division-hit-by-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938, \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 75 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा जिला अस्पताल में बना आइसोलेशन वार्ड
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में कई इलाके सील किए गए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई जमातियों को क्वारंटीन में रखा गया है।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घिरोर दुकानों और घरों को किया सैनिटाइज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला