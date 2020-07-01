बहन की डोली के संग जा रहे भाई की हादसे में मौत, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

{"_id":"5efc78078ebc3e42c6239c87","slug":"brother-died-in-road-accident-goes-with-sister-marriage-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनुराग का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5efc78078ebc3e42c6239c87","slug":"brother-died-in-road-accident-goes-with-sister-marriage-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवक की मौत के बाद विलाप करता परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5efc78078ebc3e42c6239c87","slug":"brother-died-in-road-accident-goes-with-sister-marriage-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवक की मौत के बाद विलाप करता परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5efc78078ebc3e42c6239c87","slug":"brother-died-in-road-accident-goes-with-sister-marriage-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनुराग के परिजन और अनुराग का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला