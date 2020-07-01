शहर चुनें
बहन की डोली के संग जा रहे भाई की हादसे में मौत, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, एटा, Updated Wed, 01 Jul 2020 05:26 PM IST
अनुराग का फाइल फोटो
अनुराग का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा में थाना बागवाला क्षेत्र के गांव गोलाकुंआ के पास वाहन की चपेट में आने से बहन की डोली के साथ जा रहे युवक की मौत हो गई जब कि मौसेरा भाई घायल हो गया। रीति रिवाज के अनुसार बुधवार को बहन ससुराल में बिना भाई के नहीं जाती है। भाई इसी के चलते बाइक से जा रहा था।
road accident brother died sister marriage accident news

अनुराग का फाइल फोटो
अनुराग का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवक की मौत के बाद विलाप करता परिवार
युवक की मौत के बाद विलाप करता परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवक की मौत के बाद विलाप करता परिवार
युवक की मौत के बाद विलाप करता परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनुराग के परिजन और अनुराग का फाइल फोटो
अनुराग के परिजन और अनुराग का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
