कासगंज का काला सचः रोजी-रोटी के लिए मुश्किल, यहां आसानी से मिल जाती है पिस्तौल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला कासगंज , Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 04:41 PM IST
सांप्रदायिक हिंसा के बाद चल रहे सर्च आपरेशन में पुलिस को बलवाइयों के घर से पिस्तौल, तमंचे, देसी बम मिल रहे हैं। आपरेशन और चलेगा, तो और बरामदगी होगी। कासगंज के लिए यह नई बात नहीं है।
