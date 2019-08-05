जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटने पर महापौर ने निकाली तिरंगा यात्रा, जमकर मनाया जश्न

{"_id":"5d4806fa8ebc3e6ce70aa488","slug":"bjp-workers-celebration-over-scrapped-article-370-from-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 370 \u0939\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092a\u094c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0930\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महापौर के नेतृत्व में निकाली गई तिरंगा यात्रा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तिरंगा यात्रा निकालते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने रंग गुलाल उड़ाकर मनाया जश्न
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अटल चौक पर जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैसले पर जश्न मनाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला