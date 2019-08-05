शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   bjp workers celebration over scrapped article 370 from jammu and kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटने पर महापौर ने निकाली तिरंगा यात्रा, जमकर मनाया जश्न

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 04:18 PM IST
महापौर के नेतृत्व में निकाली गई तिरंगा यात्रा
1 of 5
महापौर के नेतृत्व में निकाली गई तिरंगा यात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने और उसे केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बनाने के नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के एतिहासिक फैसले का आगरावासियों ने स्वागत किया है। शहर में महापौर नवीन जैन के नेतृत्व में तिरंगा यात्रा निकाली गई। भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने ढोल नगाड़ों की थाप पर तिरंगा फहराया और मिठाई बांटकर अपनी खुशी का इजहार किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
article 370 what is article 370 kashmir issue 370 article hindi jammu kashmir news celebrations कश्मीर अनुच्छेद 370
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

Video: घाटी में बढ़ते तनाव के बीच अपनी बटालियन के साथ इस अंदाज में नजर आए धोनी

5 अगस्त 2019

महापौर के नेतृत्व में निकाली गई तिरंगा यात्रा
Agra

जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटने पर महापौर ने निकाली तिरंगा यात्रा, जमकर मनाया जश्न

5 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
बायोमेडिकल, पारामेडिकल, लाइफ साइंसेज में रोजगार के ढेरो मौके, हो जाइए तैयार
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायोमेडिकल, पारामेडिकल, लाइफ साइंसेज में रोजगार के ढेरो मौके, हो जाइए तैयार
Narendra Modi-Ajit Doval
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 और अजीत डोभाल का मिशन कश्मीर, घाटी आए और अपना काम कर गए, गजब की प्लानिंग का यह किस्सा

5 अगस्त 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी- अमित शाह
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म, अब्दुल्ला ने कहा- इसके परिणाम बहुत खतरनाक होंगे, पढ़िए देशभर के दिग्गज क्या बोले

5 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने का स्वागत करते ही ट्रोल हुए केजरीवाल, यूजर बोले- अब सबूत नहीं मांगोगे

5 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर पश्चिमी यूपी में जश्न का माहौल
Meerut

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर यूपी में जश्न का माहौल, लहराया तिरंगा, अलर्ट जारी

5 अगस्त 2019

memes
Delhi NCR

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म होते ही वायरल हो रहे ये मीम्स, शाह बोले- पूछने नहीं बताने आया हूं

5 अगस्त 2019

बायोमेडिकल, पारामेडिकल, लाइफ साइंसेज में रोजगार के ढेरो मौके, हो जाइए तैयार
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायोमेडिकल, पारामेडिकल, लाइफ साइंसेज में रोजगार के ढेरो मौके, हो जाइए तैयार
विज्ञापन
article 370 revoked kumar vishwas and other leaders congratulates government move
Delhi NCR

अनुच्छेद 370 में बदलाव के बाद बोले कुमार विश्वास, भारत मां के माथे की पीर हरने के लिए सरकार का आभार!

5 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय सेना के जवान
Jammu

कैसे हैं कश्मीर के हालात...जानने के लिए देखें 15 तस्वीरें, साथ ही घाटी में घमासान से जुड़ी बातें भी

5 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
heavy rain lashes in parts of delhi ncr relief from humidity
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में झमाझम बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहाना, उमस से मिली राहत

5 अगस्त 2019

फ्रेंडशिप-डे पार्टी
Lucknow

डीजे की धुन पर चढ़ा दोस्ती का जबरदस्त खुमार, जमकर की मस्ती, देखें- खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

5 अगस्त 2019

Celebration after removing 370 from Jammu and Kashnir.
Lucknow

जम्मू कश्मीर से 370 हटाए जाने पर जश्न का माहौल, जनता ने लगाए भारत माता की जय के नारे

5 अगस्त 2019

अनुपम खेर
Jammu

कश्मीर समस्या का समाधान शुरू हो गया- अनुपम खेर, 370 पर रखी बेबाक राय

5 अगस्त 2019

Article 370 Revoke from Jammu and Kashmir Celebration in uttarakhand photos
Dehradun

जम्मू-कश्मीर पर एतिहासिक फैसले के बाद उत्तराखंड में जश्न, भाजपाईयों ने मिठाई बांटकर खेली होली, तस्वीरें...

5 अगस्त 2019

See Photos To article 370 scrape Kashmir Latest News in pm narendra modi varanasi
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी के काशी में अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने से जश्न का माहौल, लोगों ने कहा- भारत आजाद हुआ

5 अगस्त 2019

देहरादून में जलभराव
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: बारिश से जलमग्न हुई देहरादून की सड़कें, उफान पर बिंदाल नदी, लोगों में दहशत, तस्वीरें... 

5 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

ये लक्षण दिखें तो हो जाएं सावधान, कहीं इस बीमारी की गिरफ्त में आपका बच्चा भी तो नहीं

5 अगस्त 2019

नीरज की गोद में बेटा एवं शहीद प्रदीप यादव
Kanpur

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद प्रदीप के घर बेटे ने लिया जन्म, पत्नी नीरज ने जो कहा उसे सुन आप सलाम करेंगे

5 अगस्त 2019

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
Kanpur

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लागू हुआ भारत का संविधान, ऐतिहासिक पलों का गवाह बना कानपुर, बेहद खास किस्सा

5 अगस्त 2019

ट्रक हेल्पर के घर जांच करती सीबीआई की टीम
Kanpur

सीबीआई ने दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार में टक्कर मारने वाले ट्रक के हेल्पर का घर तीन घंटे खंगाला, मिला ये

5 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालातों पर लोगों की बातें
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात पर लोगों की बातें, कोई बोला- सब अच्छा होगा तो किसी ने कहा- मानो फिल्म चल रही

5 अगस्त 2019

महापौर के नेतृत्व में निकाली गई तिरंगा यात्रा
महापौर के नेतृत्व में निकाली गई तिरंगा यात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तिरंगा यात्रा निकालते लोग
तिरंगा यात्रा निकालते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने रंग गुलाल उड़ाकर मनाया जश्न
भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने रंग गुलाल उड़ाकर मनाया जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अटल चौक पर जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
अटल चौक पर जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैसले पर जश्न मनाते लोग
फैसले पर जश्न मनाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

समंदर खुद करता है इस मंदिर का जलाभिषेक

गुजरात में वडोदरा से 85 किलोमीटर दूर जंबूसर तहसील के कावी-कंबोई गांव के पास समुद्र तट पर स्थित है स्तंभेश्वर मंदिर। इस मंदिर की विशेषता है कि ये रात को ओझल हो जाता है और सुबह अपने उसी स्थान पर वापस आ जाता है।

5 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:59

अंतरिक्ष से किसने ली थी पृथ्वी की पहली बार तस्वीर

5 अगस्त 2019

केन्द्र शासित राज्य 2:20

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटने से देश का बदल गया नक्शा, अब हो गए इतने केन्द्र शासित राज्य

5 अगस्त 2019

watch business and technology news in a click including BSNL unlimited plan 0:59

BSNL ने खत्म की अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

5 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर केन्द्र शासित राज्य 1:18

जम्मू कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद जानिए क्या होंगे 10 बड़े बदलाव

5 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited