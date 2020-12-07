शहर चुनें
आगरा: युवक की प्रताड़ना से परेशान होकर की थी खुदकुशी, आखिरी कॉल खोलेगी युवती की 'मौत के राज'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 07 Dec 2020 10:12 AM IST
प्रिया का फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
प्रिया का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाना न्यू आगरा के इंद्रपुरी कॉलोनी में बीमा कंपनी की कर्मचारी प्रिया की मौत के मामले में युवक अंशुल जैन के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए दुष्प्रेरित करने की धारा में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। आरोप है कि वह प्रिया को प्रताड़ित कर रहा था। इससे परेशान होकर ही उसने आत्मघाती कदम उठाया। पुलिस का कहना है कि युवक कहां का रहने वाला है? यह पता किया जा रहा है। वहीं रविवार को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजन शव ले गए।  
प्रिया का फाइल फोटो
युवती का आईडी कार्ड और फाइल फोटो
युवती का आईडी कार्ड
युवती की मौत के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
