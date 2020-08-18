तेज धूप और उमस ने किया बेहाल, कूलर-पंखे फेल, बादलों की लुकाछिपी के बीच ऐसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल

{"_id":"5f3b8c4d8ebc3e3ca74d2d96","slug":"agra-weather-forecast-of-next-two-days-humid-and-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u0942\u0932\u0930-\u092a\u0902\u0916\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u0915\u093e\u091b\u093f\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गर्मी से परेशान युवतियां धूप से बचाव करती हुईं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3b8c4d8ebc3e3ca74d2d96","slug":"agra-weather-forecast-of-next-two-days-humid-and-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u0942\u0932\u0930-\u092a\u0902\u0916\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u0915\u093e\u091b\u093f\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
काले बादल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f3b8c4d8ebc3e3ca74d2d96","slug":"agra-weather-forecast-of-next-two-days-humid-and-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u0942\u0932\u0930-\u092a\u0902\u0916\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u0915\u093e\u091b\u093f\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धूप से बचाव करती हुईं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3b8c4d8ebc3e3ca74d2d96","slug":"agra-weather-forecast-of-next-two-days-humid-and-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u0942\u0932\u0930-\u092a\u0902\u0916\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u0915\u093e\u091b\u093f\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रज में कम हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f3b8c4d8ebc3e3ca74d2d96","slug":"agra-weather-forecast-of-next-two-days-humid-and-rain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u0942\u0932\u0930-\u092a\u0902\u0916\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0941\u0915\u093e\u091b\u093f\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा में हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला