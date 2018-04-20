बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad986014f1c1b61098b56c6","slug":"agra-students-protest-against-rape-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0907\u0928 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मासूम बच्चियों से दरिंदगी के खिलाफ इन छात्राओं ने उठाई तलवार, बोलीं टूटा सब्र का बांध
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 12:26 PM IST
दरिंदगी के खिलाफ ताजनगरी एकजुट हो रही है। उन्नाव और कठुआ और एटा जैसी वारदात पर लगातार प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं। सामाजिक संगठन ही नहीं, स्कूली बच्चे तक गुस्से में नजर आ रहे हैं। रोजाना कैंडल मार्च निकाले जा रहे हैं। कई और संस्थाएं तैयारी कर रही हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad986014f1c1b61098b56c6","slug":"agra-students-protest-against-rape-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0907\u0928 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad986014f1c1b61098b56c6","slug":"agra-students-protest-against-rape-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0907\u0928 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad986014f1c1b61098b56c6","slug":"agra-students-protest-against-rape-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0907\u0928 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad986014f1c1b61098b56c6","slug":"agra-students-protest-against-rape-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0907\u0928 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad986014f1c1b61098b56c6","slug":"agra-students-protest-against-rape-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0907\u0928 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.