आगरा मेट्रो: पीएम मोदी के शिलान्यास के बाद कैसा चल रहा है कार्य, पढ़िए ये खबर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 10:04 AM IST
पहले स्टेशन के खंभे का गड्ढा तैयार
पहले स्टेशन के खंभे का गड्ढा तैयार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा मेट्रो के पहले स्टेशन के पहले खंभे का गड्ढा तैयार हो गया है। कार्यों को रफ्तार पकड़ने में अभी सात दिन और लगेंगे। 16 दिसंबर तक पानी, कॉन्क्रीट और मशीनों की परेशानी है। पानी के लिए सबमर्सिबल खोदी जा रही है। कॉन्क्रीट प्लांट भी तीन-चार दिन में शुरू हो जाएगा। फिर इसके बाद ड्रिलिंग मशीनों की तादाद बढ़ेगी।
पहले स्टेशन के खंभे का गड्ढा तैयार
पहले स्टेशन के खंभे का गड्ढा तैयार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा मेट्रो: पिलर के लिए मशीन से होती खोदाई
आगरा मेट्रो: पिलर के लिए मशीन से होती खोदाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा मेट्रो
आगरा मेट्रो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा मेट्रो का काम शुरू
आगरा मेट्रो का काम शुरू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहाबाद मार्ग पर हो रहा मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट का कार्य
फतेहाबाद मार्ग पर हो रहा मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट का कार्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहाबाद मार्ग पर हो रहा मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट का कार्य
फतेहाबाद मार्ग पर हो रहा मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट का कार्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपीएमआरसी के एमडी कुमार केशव साथ में अन्य अफसर
यूपीएमआरसी के एमडी कुमार केशव साथ में अन्य अफसर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
