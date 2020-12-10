आगरा मेट्रो: पीएम मोदी के शिलान्यास के बाद कैसा चल रहा है कार्य, पढ़िए ये खबर

{"_id":"5fd1a4bd8ebc3e3d594c38c1","slug":"agra-metro-work-progress-after-pm-modi-laid-foundation-stone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहले स्टेशन के खंभे का गड्ढा तैयार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा मेट्रो: पिलर के लिए मशीन से होती खोदाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा मेट्रो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा मेट्रो का काम शुरू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहाबाद मार्ग पर हो रहा मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट का कार्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहाबाद मार्ग पर हो रहा मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट का कार्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपीएमआरसी के एमडी कुमार केशव साथ में अन्य अफसर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला