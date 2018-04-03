बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac32c394f1c1bf0618b5330","slug":"agra-administration-intelligence-system-proved-to-be-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC\/ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
SC/ST एक्टः उपद्रवियों ने बवाल करने को बनाया था ये प्लान, पुलिस के पास नहीं था कोई इंतजाम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 12:54 PM IST
एससी एसटी एक्ट में बदलाव के विरोध में हुए इस बवाल की तीन वजह मानी जा रही हैं। एक तो बलवाइयों की तैयारी। दूसरा, एलआईयू की नाकामी। तीसरा, पुलिस का देर से जागना। बवाल होने का कोई इनपुट नहीं था, इसलिए पुलिस की ओर से तैयारी नहीं की गई। जब पुलिस एक्शन में आई, तब तक देर हो चुकी थी। भारत बंद का एलान सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद ही कर दिया गया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ac32c394f1c1bf0618b5330","slug":"agra-administration-intelligence-system-proved-to-be-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC\/ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac32c394f1c1bf0618b5330","slug":"agra-administration-intelligence-system-proved-to-be-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC\/ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac32c394f1c1bf0618b5330","slug":"agra-administration-intelligence-system-proved-to-be-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC\/ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac32c394f1c1bf0618b5330","slug":"agra-administration-intelligence-system-proved-to-be-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC\/ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac32c394f1c1bf0618b5330","slug":"agra-administration-intelligence-system-proved-to-be-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC\/ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac32c394f1c1bf0618b5330","slug":"agra-administration-intelligence-system-proved-to-be-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC\/ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac32c394f1c1bf0618b5330","slug":"agra-administration-intelligence-system-proved-to-be-failure","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC\/ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.