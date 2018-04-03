शहर चुनें

SC/ST एक्टः उपद्रवियों ने बवाल करने को बनाया था ये प्लान, पुलिस के पास नहीं था कोई इंतजाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 12:54 PM IST
बवाल
1 of 7
एससी एसटी एक्ट में बदलाव के विरोध में हुए इस बवाल की तीन वजह मानी जा रही हैं। एक तो बलवाइयों की तैयारी। दूसरा, एलआईयू की नाकामी। तीसरा, पुलिस का देर से जागना। बवाल होने का कोई इनपुट नहीं था, इसलिए पुलिस की ओर से तैयारी नहीं की गई। जब पुलिस एक्शन में आई, तब तक देर हो चुकी थी। भारत बंद का एलान सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद ही कर दिया गया था।
bharat band sc st protection act supreme court train shop violent demonstration jamming sc st agra police intelligence system

