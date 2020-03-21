शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Two men killed as car falls into gorge in sangla kinnaur himachal pradesh

तस्वीरें: खाई में गिरते ही कार के उड़े परखच्चे, दो लोगों की मौत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, सांगला (किन्नौर), Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 12:44 PM IST
Two men killed as car falls into gorge in sangla kinnaur himachal pradesh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिमाचल प्रदेश के किन्नौर जिले में हुए हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। हादसा कड़छम-सांगला सड़क मार्ग पर हुआ। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक कार नंबर एचपी 25सी 1333 कड़छम से सांगला की तरफ आ रही थी।
car falls into gorge in sangla two men killed in accident in kinnaur car accident in kinnaur kinnaur himachal pradesh kinnaur himachal pradesh hindi news

