बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bc591c7bdec226991725094","slug":"traffic-jam-in-shimla-due-to-political-function-at-secretariat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091a\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0917\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092a\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सचिवालय के बाहर बरागटा की ताजपोशी के जश्न से आधा शहर जाम, लोग परेशान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Tue, 16 Oct 2018 12:53 PM IST
सचिवालय के बाहर भाजपा विधायक नरेंद्र बरागटा के समर्थकों का जश्न मंगलवार को आम लोगों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bc591c7bdec226991725094","slug":"traffic-jam-in-shimla-due-to-political-function-at-secretariat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091a\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0917\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092a\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc591c7bdec226991725094","slug":"traffic-jam-in-shimla-due-to-political-function-at-secretariat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091a\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0917\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092a\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc591c7bdec226991725094","slug":"traffic-jam-in-shimla-due-to-political-function-at-secretariat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091a\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0917\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092a\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc591c7bdec226991725094","slug":"traffic-jam-in-shimla-due-to-political-function-at-secretariat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091a\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0917\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092a\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bc591c7bdec226991725094","slug":"traffic-jam-in-shimla-due-to-political-function-at-secretariat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091a\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0917\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092a\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.