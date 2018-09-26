शहर चुनें

हिमाचल में प्रकृति का कहरः गर्भवती समेत दो की मौत, 787 लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कुल्लू/केलांग/चंबा, Updated Wed, 26 Sep 2018 07:27 PM IST
seven hundred eighty one peoples rescued stuck in lahaul and holi himachal
हिमाचल में कुदरत का कहर जारी है। भारी बारिश और बर्फबारी के कारण प्रदेश में तीन और लोगों की मौत हो गई। बुधवार को भारी बारिश और बर्फबारी के कारण चंबा और लाहौल में फंसे 787 लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला गया। 
natural calamities hp snowfall lahul spiti himachal weather report
