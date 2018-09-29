बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचल में बसों का बढ़ा हुआ किराया लागू, अब इतने रुपये चुकाने पड़ेंगे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Sat, 29 Sep 2018 04:46 PM IST
हिमाचल में सरकारी और निजी बसों में सफर करना अब महंगा हो गया है। बीते 24 सितंबर को मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में बसों का किराया बढ़ाने के फैसले को सरकार ने लागू कर दिया है। इस संबंध में शनिवार को परिवहन विभाग की ओर से अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई।
