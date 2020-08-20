शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Himachal's daughter gets package of 42 lakhs in US company, will work from home in Coronavirus period

हिमाचल की बेटी सन्या को अमेरिकी कंपनी में मिला साढ़े 42 लाख का पैकेज, घर से करेंगी काम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कुल्लू, Updated Thu, 20 Aug 2020 08:59 PM IST
सन्या ढींगरा
1 of 5
सन्या ढींगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिमाचल की बेटी को अमेरिका की कंपनी में साढ़े 42 लाख वेतन का सालाना पैकेज मिला है।  जिला कुल्लू के जिया की रहने वाली 22 साल की सन्या ढींगरा की इस उपलब्धि से परिवार के लोगों में खुशी का माहौल है।  सन्या को अमेरिका की एडोब कंपनी ने नौकरी दी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, मात्र 2,499 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
job private company job sanya dhingra kullu

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

धरने पर बैठे चंद्रशेखर
Azamgarh

चंद्रशेखर पहुंचे आजमगढ़, 5 घंटे से धरने पर बैठे, कहा-पीड़ितों से बिना मिले नहीं उठूंगा

20 अगस्त 2020

आगरा की महिला समाजसेवी
Agra

अपराजिता: 'आधी आबादी' के हक में उठा रहीं आवाज, पढ़ें इन महिलाओं के जज्बे और हौसले की कहानी

20 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2 trailer

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
योगिता की हत्या का आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी
Agra

योगिता गौतम हत्याकांड: आरोपी डॉक्टर ने 'खौफनाक' तरीके से ली जान, पोस्टमार्टम में हुआ खुलासा

20 अगस्त 2020

मां-बेटी ने फांसी लगा जान दी
Kanpur

यूपी: चरित्र पर टिप्पणी से आहत मां-बेटी ने चुनी मौत, पुलिस को कमरे से मिली दो डायरी

20 अगस्त 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा समस्त परेशानियों का ज्योतिष्य समाधान
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा समस्त परेशानियों का ज्योतिष्य समाधान
siddharthnagar news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: यहां मछुआरे के जाल में फंसा घड़ियाल, देखने वालों की उमड़ी भीड़

20 अगस्त 2020

ganesh chaturthi 2020 : Shubh Muhurat And Timing for Ganesha Puja
Dehradun

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: ये है बप्पा की स्थापना का शुभ मुहूर्त, न करें चंद्रदर्शन, पूजा में ये एक चीज जरूर चढ़ाएं

20 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बिकरू कांड के एक और आरोपी का सरेंडर
Kanpur

Vikas dubey news: बिकरू कांड के एक और आरोपी का सरेंडर, एक लाख का इनाम था, वकील की ड्रेस में पहुंचा कोर्ट

20 अगस्त 2020

इटावा लॉयन सफारी घूमने पहुंचे अखिलेश
Etawah

इटावा लॉयन सफारी घूमने पहुंचे अखिलेश, बोले- भाजपा की हर चाल को भांपकर बनाएंगे रणनीति, ये बड़ी बात भी कही

20 अगस्त 2020

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2 trailer

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
विज्ञापन
बस हाईजैक मामला
Etawah

इटावा: एआरटीओ के दलाल ने की आगरा से बस हाईजैक, बरलई के ढाबे के पास हुई बरामद, इसलिए रचा पूरा खेल

20 अगस्त 2020

जय बाजपेई और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas dubey: आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट ने ईडी के सामने जय गैंग के 17 सदस्यों व 16 पुलिसकर्मियों के खोले नाम

20 अगस्त 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा समस्त परेशानियों का ज्योतिष्य समाधान
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, मिलेगा समस्त परेशानियों का ज्योतिष्य समाधान
Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2020: Yatra will run till 10th October , only 100 pilgrims will be able to go in a day
Chamoli

Hemkund Sahib: 10 अक्टूबर तक ही चलेगी यात्रा, एक दिन में जा सकेंगे केवल 100 तीर्थयात्री 

20 अगस्त 2020

बाजार में जमा भारी भीड़
Lucknow

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच चरम पर लापरवाही, बाजारों में भारी भीड़, न सावधानी... न खौफ, तस्वीरें

20 अगस्त 2020

आरोग्य मंदिर में छह एकड़ में डॉ. विमल कुमार मोदी ने तैयार किया है सुंदर गार्डन।
Gorakhpur

यहां सालों से 'मोदी' कर रहे हैं लोगों का इलाज, बिना दवा के लोगों को बनाते हैं निरोग

20 अगस्त 2020

पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी से चक चंगा गांव में भारी नुकसान
Jammu

बॉर्डर पर बसे लोगों का छलका दर्द, बोले- ऐसा महसूस होता जैसे कोई गुनाह कर दिया हो हमने

20 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे ने छोटे भाई की पत्नी की जगह जिलेदार को लड़ाई थी प्रधानी, साये की तरह रहता था साथ

20 अगस्त 2020

हरतालिका तीज 2020
Gorakhpur

Hartalika Teej 2020: हरतालिका तीज पर लगा कोरोना का ग्रहण, बाजारों से गायब हुई 'रौनक'

20 अगस्त 2020

श्रीप्रकाश शुक्ला व सत्यव्रत राय।(फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस 'खूंखार' डॉन के साथ वारदात करता था ये बदमाश, आज भी बरकरार है इसकी सरकारी नौकरी

20 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे के ठीक पीछे काले कोट में जिलेदार
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के सबसे खास शूटर जिलेदार उर्फ विष्णुपाल सिंह ने कोर्ट में किया सरेंडर, ताकती रह गई पुलिस

20 अगस्त 2020

छड़ी यात्रा
Jammu

22 अगस्त को मचेल में माता के भवन में पहुंचेगी छड़ी यात्रा, देखिए अद्भुत नजारे

20 अगस्त 2020

Uttarakhand news : Martyr Soldier Rajendra Singh negi cremation Today in Dehradun in haridwar
Dehradun

शहीद राजेंद्र की अंतिम यात्रा में उमड़ा हुजूम, मुख्यमंत्री ने की पत्नी को सरकारी नौकरी देने की घोषणा

20 अगस्त 2020

Coronavirus Vaccine News
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में होगा ऑक्सफोर्ड में बनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल, आईसीएमआर ने दी मंजूरी

20 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में आया सबसे सस्ता रेमडेसिवीर इंजेक्शन, खरीदने से पहले देना होगा ये प्रमाण

20 अगस्त 2020

सन्या ढींगरा
सन्या ढींगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सन्या ढींगरा
सन्या ढींगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सन्या ढींगरा
सन्या ढींगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सन्या ढींगरा
सन्या ढींगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सन्या ढींगरा
सन्या ढींगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited