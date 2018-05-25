बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महंगाई के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का अनोखा प्रदर्शन, तांगे पर रखा स्कूटर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नाहन/शिमला, Updated Fri, 25 May 2018 01:52 PM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने महंगाई के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के लिए अनोखा तरीका अपनाया। प्रदेश के सिरमौर जिले के नाहन में कांग्रेस ने महंगाई के खिलाफ धरना प्रदर्शन किया।
