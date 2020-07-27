शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Himachal News : road blocked due to landslides in kullu sirmour and solan

हिमाचल: भूस्खलन से सड़कें बंद, सब्जियों से भरी गाड़ियां फंसी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कुल्लू, Updated Mon, 27 Jul 2020 01:26 PM IST
Himachal News : road blocked due to landslides in kullu sirmour and solan
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिमाचल प्रदेश में लगातार हो रही बारिश सड़कों की रफ्तार थामने लगी है। भारी बारिश से अधिकांश नदी-नाले और खड्डें उफान पर हैं। कुल्लू जिले में बारिश से नदी-नालों का जलस्तर बढ़ गया है। रविवार रात को भी लाहौल की ऊंची चोटियों पर हल्का हिमपात हुआ है। 
himachal news himachal news in hindi road blocked in kullu road blocked in solan road blocked in sirmour landslide in himachal pradesh rain in himachal pradesh news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

