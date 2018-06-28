शहर चुनें

हाई प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, इस साइट के नाम पर चलता रहा धंधा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Thu, 28 Jun 2018 09:08 PM IST
पुलिस ने हाई प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ किया है। शिमला के मशोबरा में हाई प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ पुलिस ने किया है। एक महिला समेत दो दलालों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। सभी पंजाब के रहने वाले हैं। जिस युवती को यह दलाल ग्राहक के पास भेजने वाले थे, उस युवती को नारी निकेतन मशोबरा भेजा गया है। यह चंडीगढ़ की रहने वाली है। इनके कब्जे से छह मोबाइल, पैसे और भारी मात्रा में आपत्तिजनक सामान बरामद किया गया है।लग्जरी कार को भी पुलिस ने कब्जे में ले लिया है। 
