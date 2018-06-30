शहर चुनें

द ग्रेट खली रिटर्न्स शो के लिए हिमाचल पहुंचे ये विदेशी रेसलर, मशहूर डांसर मचाएंगी धमाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोलन, Updated Sat, 30 Jun 2018 08:07 PM IST
मंडी व सोलन में होने वाली  डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूई रेसलिंग के लिए विदेशी रेसलर हिमाचल पहुंच गए हैं। शनिवार को पत्रकार वार्ता में द ग्रेट खली ने कहा कि सोलन व मंडी में होने वाली प्रतियोगिता की तैयारी लगभग पूरी कर दी गई है। 
