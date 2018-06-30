बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b3791164f1c1b634d8b94d1","slug":"foreign-wrestlers-in-himachal-to-participate-in-the-great-khali-returns-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
द ग्रेट खली रिटर्न्स शो के लिए हिमाचल पहुंचे ये विदेशी रेसलर, मशहूर डांसर मचाएंगी धमाल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोलन, Updated Sat, 30 Jun 2018 08:07 PM IST
मंडी व सोलन में होने वाली डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूई रेसलिंग के लिए विदेशी रेसलर हिमाचल पहुंच गए हैं। शनिवार को पत्रकार वार्ता में द ग्रेट खली ने कहा कि सोलन व मंडी में होने वाली प्रतियोगिता की तैयारी लगभग पूरी कर दी गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b3791164f1c1b634d8b94d1","slug":"foreign-wrestlers-in-himachal-to-participate-in-the-great-khali-returns-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3791164f1c1b634d8b94d1","slug":"foreign-wrestlers-in-himachal-to-participate-in-the-great-khali-returns-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3791164f1c1b634d8b94d1","slug":"foreign-wrestlers-in-himachal-to-participate-in-the-great-khali-returns-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3791164f1c1b634d8b94d1","slug":"foreign-wrestlers-in-himachal-to-participate-in-the-great-khali-returns-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3791164f1c1b634d8b94d1","slug":"foreign-wrestlers-in-himachal-to-participate-in-the-great-khali-returns-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3791164f1c1b634d8b94d1","slug":"foreign-wrestlers-in-himachal-to-participate-in-the-great-khali-returns-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3791164f1c1b634d8b94d1","slug":"foreign-wrestlers-in-himachal-to-participate-in-the-great-khali-returns-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u0936\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.