किसानों के समर्थन में सड़क पर आया पंजाब, दूसरे राज्यों से जोड़ने वाला हर हाईवे जाम 

{"_id":"601e50d08c6f92443735d6e9","slug":"highway-jam-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c, \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पंजाब में कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहाली में एयरपोर्ट रोड पर जमा लगाते किसान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बठिंडा में धरना दे रहे किसान।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
लुधियाना में धरने पर बैठे किसान।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
पंजाब में छोटे छोटे बच्चे भी प्रदर्शन करते दिखे।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी