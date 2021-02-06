शहर चुनें

किसानों के समर्थन में सड़क पर आया पंजाब, दूसरे राज्यों से जोड़ने वाला हर हाईवे जाम 

Nivedita verma
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, पंजाब Published by: निवेदिता वर्मा
Updated Sat, 06 Feb 2021 03:08 PM IST
पंजाब में कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते लोग।
पंजाब में कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान यूनियनों द्वारा दिए गए देशव्यापी चक्का जाम की कॉल का शनिवार को पंजाब में पूरा असर देखने को मिला। कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में पंजाब के किसान सड़कों पर उतर आए। दोपहर तीन बजे तक चक्का जाम किया गया। इस दौरान पुलिस, सेना तथा सभी इमरजेंसी सेवाओं को आने-जाने की छूट दी गई।
पंजाब में कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते लोग।
पंजाब में कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहाली में एयरपोर्ट रोड पर जमा लगाते किसान।
मोहाली में एयरपोर्ट रोड पर जमा लगाते किसान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बठिंडा में धरना दे रहे किसान।
बठिंडा में धरना दे रहे किसान। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
लुधियाना में धरने पर बैठे किसान।
लुधियाना में धरने पर बैठे किसान। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
पंजाब में छोटे छोटे बच्चे भी प्रदर्शन करते दिखे।
पंजाब में छोटे छोटे बच्चे भी प्रदर्शन करते दिखे। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
