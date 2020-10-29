शहर चुनें
तनाव और हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से बढ़ता है इस बीमारी का खतरा, कम खाएं चीनी-नमक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 29 Oct 2020 04:11 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
चेहरा अचानक टेढ़ा होने लगे, बोलने में दिक्कत महसूस हो, दिमागी रूप से भ्रम की स्थिति पैदा होने लगे, चलने में एक पैर और एक हाथ शक्तिहीन लगने लगे तो तत्काल चिकित्सक से सलाह लेनी चाहिए। यह ब्रेन स्ट्रोक का संकेत हो सकता है। कई बार उल्टी भी होती है। 60 वर्ष से ऊपर के लोगों में मौत का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा कारण ब्रेन स्ट्रोक है। चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि चीनी, नमक, मैदा से परहेज कर और धूम्रपान व मदिरापान से दूर रहकर ब्रेन स्ट्रोक के खतरे को कम कर सकते हैं। लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए ही 29 अक्तूबर को वर्ल्ड ब्रेन स्ट्रोक डे मनाया जाता है।  पेश है एक रिपोर्ट...।

 
