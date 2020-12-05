व्हाट्सएप से कारोबार को नई ऊंचाइयां दे रहीं ये महिलाएं, शेयर की बिजनेस से जुड़ी बातें

शहर चुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 05 Dec 2020 12:56 PM IST
वंशिका, सुरभि, जसप्रीत
1 of 6
वंशिका, सुरभि, जसप्रीत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिलाओं के हाथ में दिनभर मोबाइल फोन देख यदि आपको लगता कि वे चैटिंंग में लगी रहती हैं, तो आप गलत सोच रहे हैं। दरअसल, लखनऊ में बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं व्हाट्सएप पर कारोबार कर रही हैं। आपको अच्छी खासी दुकान इन महिलाओं के मोबाइल फोन में मिल जाएगी। कोराना गाइडलाइन को लेकर सख्त महिलाओं ने घर पर खुद को व्यस्त रखने का यह तरीका ढूंढ निकाला है। एक तरफ वे अपने हुनर को निखार रही हैं तो दूसरी तरफ वे व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप पर कारोबार को बढ़ा रही हैं। लॉकडाउन के पहले तक महज कुछ ही ग्रुप कारोबार से जुड़े थे। लॉकडाउन के दौरान करीब 40-50 ग्रुप सामने आए हैं। आइए जानते हैं ऐसी कुछ महिलाओं से, जो चैटिंग को बाय-बाय कर अपने कारोबार को दे रहीं नई ऊंचाइयां...।
 
वंशिका, सुरभि, जसप्रीत
वंशिका, सुरभि, जसप्रीत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिल्पी शुक्ला
शिल्पी शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरभि वैश्य अग्रवाल
सुरभि वैश्य अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वंशिका जासवानी
वंशिका जासवानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरशीन आनंद
हरशीन आनंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जसप्रीत कौर
जसप्रीत कौर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
