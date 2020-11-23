बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5fbb40ed8ebc3e9bfc4f812d","slug":"weather-update-weather-prediction-for-the-month-of-november-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"पहाड़ों की बर्फीली हवाओं से लखनऊ का पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे, आगे के लिए ये है मौसम का अपडेट","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहाड़ों की बर्फीली हवाओं से लखनऊ का पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे, आगे के लिए ये है मौसम का अपडेट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2020 10:26 AM IST
पहाड़ों से आतीं सर्द पछुआ हवाओं ने रविवार को लखनऊ समेत प्रदेश के कई स्थानों का न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंचा दिया। इस सीजन में पहली बार लखनऊ में पारा न्यूनतम 9.5 डिग्री तथा अधिकतम तापमान 24.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया। इसके पहले शुक्रवार से ही चल रहा पछुआ हवा के झोंकों का दौर शनिवार को भी जारी रहा। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र पर सुबह से शाम तक इनकी रफ्तार 05 से 22 किमी प्रति घंटा दर्ज की गई।
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
