Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Lucknow › weather update: weather prediction for coming days in month of february

लखनऊ व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में तीन-चार दिनों तक रहेगा बारिश व बदली का दौर, ये कहते हैं मौसम विज्ञानी

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 20 Feb 2020 01:52 PM IST
weather update: weather prediction for coming days in month of february
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ समेत आस-पास के इलाकों और प्रदेश के कई स्थानों पर तीन-चार दिनों तक बारिश, बौछारों व बदली का दौर दस्तक देने जा रहा है। बुधवार शाम से शहर में बादलों की आंशिक मौजूदगी ने इसका इशारा भी किया।
weather in lucknow lucknow weather temperature in lucknow lucknow news

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
