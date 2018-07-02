बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बरसे बदरा, मौसम हुआ खुशगवार, मौसम विज्ञानियों ने बताया आगे कैसा रहेगा हाल
बरसे बदरा, मौसम हुआ खुशगवार, मौसम विज्ञानियों ने बताया आगे कैसा रहेगा हाल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 02 Jul 2018 12:30 PM IST
चार दिन पहले आए मानसून से यूपी में लोगों को राहत मिली है। सोमवार को भी लखनऊ में सुबह से ही बदली छाई रही। इसके पहले रविवार के दिन सुबह से ही बादलों का डेरा रहा।
