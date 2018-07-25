शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   weather prediction for july month

रिमझिम बारिश से खुशनुमा हुआ मौसम, विज्ञानियों ने बताया आने वाले दिनों में कैसी होगी बरसात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 25 Jul 2018 01:32 PM IST
weather prediction for july month
1 of 5
लखनऊ में पिछले दो-तीन दिनों से हो रही बारिश बुधवार सुबह भी जारी रही। जिसके चलते मौसम सुहावना बना रहा। बादलों के बीच रिमझिम बारिश ने लोगों राहत दी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
weather in lucknow lucknow temperature

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

विक्रम बत्रा
Chandigarh

‘तुम्हारे बीवी-बच्चे हैं’ तुम हट जाओ, कहा और जाकर दुश्मनों से भिड़ गया, पढ़ें शहीद जवान की शौर्य गाथा

25 जुलाई 2018

केस की सुनवाई
Chandigarh

पत्नी ने मांगी मंथली मेंटेनेंस तो पति ने कोर्ट में थमाए 24, 600 रुपये के सिक्के

25 जुलाई 2018

कारगिल में शहीद होने वाले सबसे कम उम्र के योद्धा
Chandigarh

ये है कारगिल में शहीद होने वाला सबसे कम उम्र का जवान, पढ़ें वीर बहादुर की शौर्य गाथा

25 जुलाई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

चंद्रग्रहण पर एक नजर, सूतक काल में भूलकर भी न करें ये काम

25 जुलाई 2018

नेपाली लड़कियों को बचाया
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली से 16 नेपाली लड़कियां बरामद, कुवैत और इराक भेजने की थी तैयारी

25 जुलाई 2018

lunar eclipse
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: दो संयोगों में पड़ रहा यह ग्रहण सभी पर डालेगा प्रभाव, ये उपाए बचाएंगे

25 जुलाई 2018

More in City & states

kargil-war
Chandigarh

कारगिल युद्धः देश के इतिहास की सबसे मुश्किल लड़ाई थी ये, पाकिस्तान के मंसूबे भी खतरनाक थे

25 जुलाई 2018

car accident in delhi
Delhi NCR

दादी-पोते की मौतः जल्द होना था गृह प्रवेश, एक हादसे में उजड़ गया पूरा परिवार

25 जुलाई 2018

बिना हेलमेट पहने हुए
Lucknow

हैंडल पर हेलमेट टांगकर चलने वालों की खैर नहीं, सीधे घर पहुंचेगा नोटिस

25 जुलाई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

किसी के लिए शुभ, तो किसी के लिए कष्टदायी होगा खग्रास चंद्रग्रहण

25 जुलाई 2018

income tax
Dehradun

नोटबंदी के दौरान सैकड़ों बैंक खातों में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि अब लटकी कार्रवाई की 'तलवार'

25 जुलाई 2018

alwar lynching
Delhi NCR

अलवर मॉब लिंचिंग: मरने वाले 'अकबर' का नाम ऐसे पड़ा 'रकबर', इसलिए ले जा रहा था 60 हजार की गाय

24 जुलाई 2018

woman
Varanasi

बनारस के एक होटल में आयरलैंड की युवती करने लगी ऐसा काम, जिसने देखा आश्चर्य में पड़ गया

25 जुलाई 2018

पलक तिवारी
Meerut

बॉलीवुड में नजर आएंगी राजा चौधरी की बेटी पलक, 9 तस्वीरों में देखें उनका खूबसूरत अंदाज

25 जुलाई 2018

मेजर डीपी सिंह
Chandigarh

कारगिल का एक योद्धा, जो 'मरने' के बाद जी उठा था...जानिए कैसे हुआ था वीर सपूत का पुनर्जन्म

24 जुलाई 2018

कारगिल युद्ध
Dehradun

एक सिक्के ने बचाई थी इस वीर की जान, कारगिल वॉर की ये दास्तां सुन रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे

25 जुलाई 2018

Lunar eclipse
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: अगर ग्रहण काल में किया ऐसा तो कई महीनों तक बना रहेगा प्रकोप

24 जुलाई 2018

harish rawat
Dehradun

कभी आक्रामक तो कभी भावुक अंदाज में कांग्रेस की महफिल लूटकर ले गए हरीश रावत

25 जुलाई 2018

Fire Breaks Out in residential building Ner Chowk Mandi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश: जिंदा जले 5 लोग, मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां

23 जुलाई 2018

ट्रेन पलटी
Lucknow

सुल्तानपुर-लखनऊ रूट पर पलटी मालगाड़ी, रूट बंद कई ट्रेन प्रभावित

24 जुलाई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

सावधान रहें, यूपी के लिए मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी 

24 जुलाई 2018

जंगल में मौजूद पुलिस बल। 
Kanpur

गोली लगने से कुख्यात इनामी डाकू का चेहरा उड़ा, धूप में काला पड़ गया शव

25 जुलाई 2018

लखनऊ में झमाझम बारिश
लखनऊ में झमाझम बारिश
लखनऊ में झमाझम बारिश

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.