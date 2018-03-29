बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5abc974f4f1c1bf1298b475e","slug":"weather-forecast-in-march-month-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
40 डिग्री के करीब पहुंचने लगा पारा, आने वाले दिनों में ऐसे करवट लेगा मौसम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 02:25 PM IST
पाकिस्तान से आती गर्म हवाओं ने राजधानी समेत प्रदेश में गर्मी के तेवर तीखे कर दिए हैं। बृहस्पतिवार की सुबह से ही धूप काफी चटख थी। लोग अपना पसीना पोछते हुए नजर आए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5abc974f4f1c1bf1298b475e","slug":"weather-forecast-in-march-month-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abc974f4f1c1bf1298b475e","slug":"weather-forecast-in-march-month-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abc974f4f1c1bf1298b475e","slug":"weather-forecast-in-march-month-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abc974f4f1c1bf1298b475e","slug":"weather-forecast-in-march-month-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abc974f4f1c1bf1298b475e","slug":"weather-forecast-in-march-month-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.