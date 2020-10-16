शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   UPSEE: students shared their success Story

UPSEE: लखनऊ के इन मेधावियों ने लहराया परचम, शेयर किए अपने सक्सेज मंत्रा, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 12:35 PM IST
यूपीएसईई के चार होनहार
1 of 5
यूपीएसईई के चार होनहार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य प्रवेश परीक्षा (यूपीएसईई-2020) में लखनऊ के चार मेधावियों ने सफलता प्राप्त कर विभिन्न पाठ्यक्रमों की मेरिट सूची में दमदार तरीके से अपनी मौजूदगी दर्ज की है। बीटेक के बालिका वर्ग में अनुभा त्रिपाठी ने चौथी और जनरल वर्ग में 57वीं रैंक हासिल की है, जबकि एमबीए में रमन सक्सेना ने तीसरी, एमसीए में राहुल गुप्ता ने दूसरी और प्रिंस त्रिवेदी ने चौथी रैंक हासिल कर राजधानी का मान बढ़ाया है। मेधावियों ने अपनी सफलता का राज बताते हुए कहा कि सभी विषयों पर बराबर फोकस किया और किसी भी विषय को कम नहीं समझा। नियमित रिवीजन ही सफलता का मूल मंत्र है। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
myteam11 पर टीम बनाएं और घर बैठे लाखों कमाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow uttar pradesh upsee students in lucknow lucknow news uttar pradesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

नवरात्रि 2020: प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

Navratri 2020 : इस वर्ष शारदीय नवरात्र पर बन रहे हैं तीन विशेष योग, नहीं पता तो यहां पढि़ए...

16 अक्टूबर 2020

बलिया में युवक की हत्या का मामला
Varanasi

बलिया हत्याकांड: लहू की प्यासी बनी कोटे की दुकान, चयन के लिए हो रही थी राजनीति, जानें क्या था पूरा मामला?

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
रिश्वत लेता दारोगा वीडियो में कैद
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः चौकी के अंदर रिश्वत लेते दारोगा का वीडियो वायरल, देखें तस्वीरें

16 अक्टूबर 2020

गांव में पहुंचे एडीज जोन वाराणसी
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: एडीजी ने परिजनों और ग्रामीणों से ली घटना की जानकारी, बोले- नहीं बख्शे जाएंगे आरोपी

16 अक्टूबर 2020

माँ महिषासुर मर्दिनी मंदिर में नौ दिनों के माँ दुर्गा पूजन से होगी सुख समृद्धि की प्राप्ति
Navratri Special

माँ महिषासुर मर्दिनी मंदिर में नौ दिनों के माँ दुर्गा पूजन से होगी सुख समृद्धि की प्राप्ति
सिनेमाघर खुलने के बाद दर्शकों को थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद दिया प्रवेश
Agra

दर्शकों का इंतजार हुआ खत्म, तीन शो में दिखाईं फिल्में, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और सैनिटाइज के बीच खाली रहीं सीटें

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में शहीद डीएसपी के बारे में हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, जय बाजपेई से करवाना चाहता था ये काम

16 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मृतकों के फाइल फोटो और लापता रनवीर सिंह
Agra

तिहरे हत्याकांड के वादी का भाई लापता, अपहरण का मुकदमा, सीसीटीवी में नहीं मिला सुराग

16 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे गिरफ्तार फिर फरार हुआ आरोपी धीरेंद्र, पुलिस पर हत्यारोपी को भगाने का आरोप

16 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
Ballia murder case
Varanasi

बलिया हत्याकांड: तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे एसडीएम-सीओ के सामने भाजपा नेता ने युवक को मार डाला, जमकर चले ईंट-पत्थर

16 अक्टूबर 2020

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की खुदकुशी का मामला
Kanpur

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की शिकार पीड़िता ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज न होने पर लगाई थी फांसी, हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

16 अक्टूबर 2020

माँ महिषासुर मर्दिनी मंदिर में नौ दिनों के माँ दुर्गा पूजन से होगी सुख समृद्धि की प्राप्ति
Navratri Special

माँ महिषासुर मर्दिनी मंदिर में नौ दिनों के माँ दुर्गा पूजन से होगी सुख समृद्धि की प्राप्ति
हाथी पर योग करते बाबा रामदेव
Agra

हाथी पर योगासन कर फंसे बाबा रामदेव, कानूनी नोटिस जारी, जवाब न देने पर हो सकती है कार्रवाई

16 अक्टूबर 2020

सोहगीबरवा थाना।
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस थाने में पांच साल से नहीं दर्ज हुई एक भी एफआईआर, फिर भी कोई पुलिसवाला नहीं चाहता पोस्टिंग

16 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर का यह नजारा देख झूम उठेंगे आप, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी सुंदरता

16 अक्टूबर 2020

इस घर में सात लोगों की हुई हत्या।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस घर में सात लोगों को उतार दिया गया था मौत के घाट, जानिए क्या हुआ था इस 'कत्लेआम' से पहले

16 अक्टूबर 2020

मां विंध्यवासिनी
Mirzapur

Shardiya Navratri 2020: नवरात्रि पर इन नियमों से ही भक्त कर सकेंगे मां विंध्यवासिनी के दर्शन

16 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपी को पकड़ती पुलिस
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: तस्वीरें बयां कर रहीं अधिकारियों की लापरवाही की हकीकत, 4 साल पहले लिखी गई थी पटकथा

16 अक्टूबर 2020

बलिया हत्याकांड के आरोपी को मिठाई खिलाते भाजपा विधायक
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: आरोपी रहता था भाजपा विधायक की परछाईं की तरह, अधिकारियों में था रसूख 

16 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने परिजनों से पूछा-उस दिन आरोपियों ने कौन से कपड़े पहने थे, मिला ये जवाब

16 अक्टूबर 2020

सपना चौधरी
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी और पति वीर साहू के खिलाफ दो युवकों ने की अभद्र टिप्पणी, दर्ज कराई गई शिकायत

16 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने खंगाला आरोपियों का घर, मोबाइल और कपड़ों से सामने आएगा सच!

16 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल)
Agra

हिंसा फैलाने की साजिश में गिरफ्तार अतीकुर्रहमान को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, मुजफ्फरनगर दंगे से जुड़े तार

16 अक्टूबर 2020

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की खुदकुशी का मामला
Chitrakoot

यूपी: सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने दी जान, किशोरी ने आरोपियों से 20 मिनट की थी बात, पुलिस ने खंगाली कॉल डिटेल

16 अक्टूबर 2020

यूपीएसईई के चार होनहार
यूपीएसईई के चार होनहार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनुभा त्रिपाठी
अनुभा त्रिपाठी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रमन सक्सेना
रमन सक्सेना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रिंस त्रिवेदी
प्रिंस त्रिवेदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राहुल गुप्ता
राहुल गुप्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X