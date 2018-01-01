Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   up police taken strict action against
up police taken strict action against
1 of 8

चेतावनी के बाद भी नहीं माने हुड़दंगी तो 'चुलबुल पांडे' ने सिखाया सबक, देखें तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 04:37 PM IST
शनिवार को ट्वीटर पर चेतावनी जारी के बाद भी रविवार रात हुड़दंगी अपनी आदतों से बाज नहीं आए। राजधानी के विमेन पावर लाइन चौराहे पर नशे में गाड़ी दौड़ा रहे रईशजादों और बाइक सवारों से निपटने के लिए पुलिस को डंडा उठाना पड़ गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
up police campaign zarasambhalke up police tweet happy news year new year celebration

Recommended

big news for bank account holder
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं पढ़ी तो फिर पछताएंगे...

31 दिसंबर 2017

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

31 दिसंबर 2017

firing in marriage, nri groom died in kaithal
Chandigarh

सेहरा सजा घोड़ी चढ़ा, पर दोस्त की गलती से नहीं ले सका फेरे, NRI की मौत

1 जनवरी 2018

dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim weight going down regularly
Chandigarh

127 दिन से जेल में रह रहे राम रहीम का वो सच आया सामने, सोचा भी न होगा

31 दिसंबर 2017

trainee ias officer deepak saxena died in road accident
Delhi NCR

शादी के एक महीने के अंदर ही इस IAS अधिकारी का उजड़ गया संसार, गंवाई जान 

1 जनवरी 2018

sbi account holders must apply for new cheque book
Chandigarh

1 जनवरी से खड़ी हो गई नई मुसीबत, चेकबुक यूज करने वाले वाले जरूर देखें

1 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

Former BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's new avatar
Chandigarh

सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाला जवान तेज बहादुर, अब ये करने को हुआ मजबूर

31 दिसंबर 2017

chief khalsa charanjit singh chadda offensive video viral from hotel
Chandigarh

चीफ खालसा चड्ढा का अश्लील वीडियो वायरल, मामले में एक सच आया सामने

1 जनवरी 2018

500, 2000, 200 fake note publishing in punjab
Chandigarh

2017 में जारी हुए नए नोटों को लेकर ये खबर होश उड़ा देगी, सावधान रहें

1 जनवरी 2018

film actress suhasi dhami in lucknow
Lucknow

जब '42 साल की वेदिका' के प्यार में पागल हो गया 24 साल का ये युवक

28 दिसंबर 2017

In new year 2018 horoscope shani dev bad effect on zodiac
Dehradun

2018 में इन राशियों के लिए परेशानी खड़ी करेंगे शनिदेव, जानें आपकी राशि पर कैसा रहेगा असर

28 दिसंबर 2017

good news for employees who has PF account
Dehradun

PF अकाउंट रखने वालों का दिल खुश कर देगी यह खबर, अब मिलेगा बड़ा फायदा

31 दिसंबर 2017

five shubh mahayog in new year 2018 may change people destiny
Chandigarh

17 साल बाद नए साल में 5 महासंयोग, आपकी तकदीर बदल सकते हैं देखिए

1 जनवरी 2018

Viral video of Rohtak tiliyar lake, Haryana news
Chandigarh

पार्क में बैठे जोड़े से सवाल करते पुलिसवालों की वीडियो देखी, जानिए इसकी सच्चाई

31 दिसंबर 2017

all indian banks will provide door step services to customers
Chandigarh

देश भर के बैंक 1 जनवरी से देंगे ये खास सुविधा, देखिए जल्दी से फायदा उठाइए

26 दिसंबर 2017

sukanya samriddhi yojna bank account by name of daughter
Chandigarh

ये खाता खुलवाकर हर महीने 1000 जमा कराएं, करोड़पति बन जाएंगे, पर एक शर्त है

26 दिसंबर 2017

girls are being ​sexually harassed in madarsa
Lucknow

लखनऊ के मदरसे में घिनौनी हरकतें: कारी कर रहा था यौन शोषण, छुड़ाई गईं 51 छात्राएं

30 दिसंबर 2017

Jagdeep singh malik commits suicide in jail, was killed three childrens
Chandigarh

कोई नहीं लेना चाहता इस शख्स का शव, मां और पत्नी भी नहीं, गुनाह ही ऐसा किया

31 दिसंबर 2017

good news for sbi account holder
Dehradun

SBI में खाता है तो खुशखबरी लेकर आएगा यह फैसला, इस योजना में होगा बड़ा फायदा

31 दिसंबर 2017

all banks will give door service to customers from 01 january
Dehradun

नए साल में सभी बैंक अपने ग्राहकों को देने जा रहे ये खास सुविधा, जान लेंगे तो फायदे में रहेंगे

29 दिसंबर 2017

rbi and uidai new rule for bank account holders about aadhaar
Dehradun

आधार देकर बैंक खाता खुलवाने वालों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

29 दिसंबर 2017

new year 2018 resolution
Chandigarh

नए साल का पहला दिन...ये 12 संकल्प लें और जिंदगी में आगे बढ़ें

1 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.