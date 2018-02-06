बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7940b34f1c1b4e588b6fdb","slug":"up-board-exam-started-under-the-supervision-of-cctv","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP board: \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0917\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
UP board: कड़ी सुरक्षा में एग्जाम, परीक्षार्थियों पर तीसरी आंख की नजर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 11:53 AM IST
यूपी बोर्ड की हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षाएं मंगलवार से शुरू हो गई हैं। पहली पाली में कड़ी निगरानी के बीच परीक्षार्थियों ने एग्जाम दिया। इससे पहले सघन चेकिंग के बाद छात्र-छात्राओं को केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया गया।
