तस्वीरें: बकरी चोरी करने पर दी तालिबानी सजा, दो युवकों को बांधा और नहर में डुबा-डुबा कर पीटा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, रायबरेली, Updated Mon, 28 Dec 2020 10:40 PM IST
बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों की पिटाई
1 of 5
बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों की पिटाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के रायबरेली जिले में बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों को तालिबानी सजा देते हुए न सिर्फ रस्सी से बांध दिया गया बल्कि नहर में डुबो-डुबोकर पीटा भी गया। सोमवार को मामले का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ तो हड़कंप मच गया। 
 
बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों की पिटाई
बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों की पिटाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों की पिटाई
बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों की पिटाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों की पिटाई
बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों की पिटाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों की पिटाई
बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों की पिटाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों की पिटाई
बकरी चोरी के आरोप में दो युवकों की पिटाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
