शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   there will be nine bada mangal this year

इस बार होंगे नौ 'बड़े मंगल', इनके बढ़ने की ये है वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 02:49 PM IST
there will be nine bada mangal this year
1 of 5
ज्येष्ठ माह के 2018 में नौ बड़े मंगल होंगे। हर चौथे साल में ऐसा होता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
bada mangal temples in lucknow

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

राजा भैया
Kanpur

2003 में मुलायम को लेकर राजा भैया ने जो कुछ कहा था उसकी गवाह है अखिलेश की ये तस्वीर

23 मार्च 2018

pics of rajya sabha election in UP
Lucknow

दबंग स्टाइल में वोट करने पहुंचे ये विधायक, तो चुपचाप वोट कर निकल गए शिवपाल, तस्वीरें

23 मार्च 2018

Encounter in jammu kupwara Martyr Havildar jorabar singh last words
Shimla

ये थे शहीद जोरावर के आखिरी शब्द, बार-बार याद कर बेसुध हो रही पत्नी

23 मार्च 2018

accident in bahraich
Lucknow

एक बस की स्टेयरिंग हुई फेल तो दूसरी टैंकर से भिड़ी, दो लोगों की जान गई, 32 घायल

23 मार्च 2018

Virushka
Delhi NCR

कोहली को नहीं भाया 34 करोड़ वाला आलीशान अपार्टमेंट, अब अनुष्का के लिए खरीदना चाहते हैं ऐसा घर

23 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला संवाद
Kanpur

अमर उजाला संवादः एक ऐसा ऐतिहासिक मंच जहां आपसे रूबरू होंगी ये जानी मानी हस्तियां

23 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

फिर चर्चा में आए बाबा रामदेव, हो गया कुछ ऐसा कि मच गया 'घमासान'

23 मार्च 2018

शहीद भगत सिंह की पिस्तौल
Chandigarh

देखिए वो पिस्टल, जिससे भगत सिंह ने सांडर्स को मारा था, 90 साल बाद सामने आई

23 मार्च 2018

हादसे का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

बाराबंकी में डंपर से जा भिड़ी तेज रफ्तार बस, मासूम भाई-बहन समेत पांच की मौत, आठ गंभीर

23 मार्च 2018

भगत सिंह, राजगुरू, सुखदेव
Chandigarh

भगत सिंह, राजगुरु और सुखदेव को 11 घंटे पहले दे दी गई थी फांसी, जानिए क्यों?

23 मार्च 2018

पकड़े गए आरोपी
Kanpur

होशियार! कहीं सस्ते सिम के लालच में न गवां बैठें सबकुछ, यहां गिरफ्तार हुए शातिर ठग

23 मार्च 2018

bhagat singh
Chandigarh

शहीदी दिवसः भगत सिंह को लेकर एक नया सच आया सामने, सांडर्स से जुड़ा है

23 मार्च 2018

अखिलेश यादव एवं शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

शिवपाल के सपा में एक्टिव हाेते ही गड़बड़ाया राज्यसभा में बीजेपी के 9वें उम्मीदवार की जीत का गणित

23 मार्च 2018

सीएम याेगी अादित्यनाथ
Kanpur

अपने ही विभाग के घोटालेबाजों और भ्रष्टाचारियों से बचने का यूपी सरकार ने निकाला ये नया तरीका

23 मार्च 2018

गौतम गंभीर
Chandigarh

Pics: क्रिकेट से दूर, ये खास काम करता नजर आया टीम इंडिया का ये स्टार ओपनर

23 मार्च 2018

चार धाम
Dehradun

इस दिन खुलेंगे यमुनोत्री धाम के कपाट, यहां जानिए चारों धामों के कपाट खुलने का शुभ मुहूर्त

23 मार्च 2018

भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
Chandigarh

शहीदी दिवसः बागी कहलाते थे भगत सिंह के परिवार वाले, वजह आई सामने

23 मार्च 2018

राज्यसभा चुनाव
Kanpur

क्याें मचा है राज्यसभा चुनाव 2018 के लिए घमासान, क्या है इसकी चुनावी गणित

23 मार्च 2018

जर्मन राष्ट्रपति की पत्नी
Agra

जर्मन राष्ट्रपति की पत्नी ने किया ताजमहल का दीदार, पर यहां बिताया 2 घंटे से ज्यादा का समय

23 मार्च 2018

shivpal singh yadav in akhilesh yadav dinner party.
Lucknow

अखिलेश की डिनर पार्टी में पहुंचे चाचा शिवपाल, रिश्तों पर जमी बर्फ पिघली, तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2018

life insurance
Dehradun

सिर्फ एक बार पैसा लगाने के बाद LIC की ये पॉलिसी आपको कर देंगी मालामाल

23 मार्च 2018

mau
Varanasi

यूपीः अजगर ने सबके सामने सपेरे का घोंटा गला, लोग बनाते रहे वीडियो

23 मार्च 2018

डेमो

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.