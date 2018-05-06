शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   tet qualified B ed applicants protest in front on bjp office.

नियुक्ति की मांग को लेकर भड़के टीईटी पास बीएड अभ्यर्थी, भाजपा दफ्तर घेर कर किया प्रदर्शन, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 10:32 PM IST
tet qualified B ed applicants protest in front on bjp office.
1 of 4
नियुक्ति न मिलने से नाराज टीईटी 2011 पास बीएड अभ्यर्थियों ने रविवार को भाजपा कार्यालय का घेराव कर प्रदर्शन किया। सीएम से वार्ता कराने पर अड़े अभ्यर्थियों और पुलिस में जमकर नोकझोंक हुई। मामला बढ़ने पर पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में ले लिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
tet qualified b ed applicants uttar pradesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बीएड व टीईटी धारक
Lucknow

नियुक्ति की मांग को लेकर संघर्ष कर रहे बीएड व टीईटी धारक, प्रदर्शन कर सरकार को दी चेतावनी, तस्वीरें

5 मई 2018

shashi devi
Dehradun

CM भैया से मिलने कार्यक्रम में पहुंच गईं उनकी बहन, सालों बाद देखते ही भर गई आंखें

6 मई 2018

aadhaar card
Dehradun

यहां कबाड़ी के पास मिले इतने सारे Aadhaar card कि मच गया हड़कंप, देखते ही पुलिस के हाथ-पैर फूले

6 मई 2018

bjp mla rajkumar
Dehradun

Photos: उत्तराखंड में Bjp विधायक ने फिर दिखाई दबंगई, टोल कर्मियों और पुलिस से की हाथापाई

6 मई 2018

train ticket
Dehradun

Online टिकट बुकिंग करने वालों को रेलवे दे रहा यह खास सुविधा, पढ़ें और फायदा उठाएं

6 मई 2018

snowfall in badrinath
Dehradun

बदरीनाथ धाम में बर्फबारी से बढ़ी ठंड, सुहावने मौसम की तस्वीरें देखकर दिल खुश हो जाएगा

6 मई 2018

More in City & states

lawyers
Varanasi

वकील के चेंबर में युवती का धर्मांतरण के बाद शादी, गरमाया वाराणसी कोर्ट का माहौल

6 मई 2018

yogi adityanath
Dehradun

सीएम त्रिवेंद्र ने भरी सभा में कह दी ऐसी बात, सुनकर खुशी से फूले नहीं समाए सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ

6 मई 2018

sachin bank house
Dehradun

तोड़ा जा रहा सचिन के 'आशियाने' का दूसरा हिस्सा, पहले वाले में मिली थी ऐसी चीजें जो हैरान कर देंगी

6 मई 2018

wife caught red handed his husband living with his girlfriend
Delhi NCR

'फ्लैट लेंगे तब आना..' कह कर पत्नी को साथ नहीं रखा, लिव इन में रह रहे पति के घर जब अचानक पहुंची तो..

6 मई 2018

accident in dehradun
Dehradun

टूरिस्ट बस और ट्रक की टक्कर से भीषण हादसा, कई यात्रियों की हालत गंभीर, रेस्क्यू की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

6 मई 2018

bhu chief proctor
Varanasi

एक बार फिर सड़क पर उतरीं BHU की छात्राएं, लगाए आजादी के नारे

6 मई 2018

खट्टा सिंह
Chandigarh

पढ़ें...ड्राइवर खट्टा सिंह का कबूलनामा, राम रहीम और डेरे के दो बड़े राज उगले

6 मई 2018

humayunpur fort
Delhi NCR

Pics: रातोंरात मकबरा नहीं बना मंदिर बल्कि 47 सालों से यहां पूजे जाते हैं शिव, जानें छिपे हुए तथ्य

6 मई 2018

humayunpur fort
Delhi NCR

रातों-रात गुंबद को मंदिर में तब्दील करने के मामले ने पकड़ा तूल, हट सकती हैं भगवान की मूर्तियां

6 मई 2018

weather
Dehradun

Warning! कभी भी कहर बरपा सकता है मौसम, सात जिलों में अंधड-बारिश के साथ गिरेंगे ओले

6 मई 2018

thunderstorm
Delhi NCR

इन शहरों में आज धूल भरी आंधी के साथ बारिश होने की संभावना, बाहर जाने से पहले पढ़ लें ये खबर

6 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

पुलिसवाला चोर! खाकी को शर्मसार करने वाली इस घटना का गवाह बना CCTV, तो...

6 मई 2018

shoes without socks
Dehradun

ब्रांडेड जूते पहनने के शौकीन हैं तो जरूर पढ़ें यह खबर, वरना बाद में पछताएंगे

6 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

13 मई को उड़ा दिया जाएगा काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर, पोस्टर सामने आने के बाद हाई अलर्ट

6 मई 2018

sena bharti
Delhi NCR

सेना में भर्ती के दौरान लंबाई बढ़ाने के लिए एक अभ्यर्थी ने कर डाला ऐसा काम कल्पना करना भी मुश्किल

5 मई 2018

ढाबा परिसर में की गई तोड़फोड़
Kanpur

भाजपा नेता ने ढाबे में मचाया उत्पात, 45 हजार रुपये लूटने का आरोप

6 मई 2018

टीईटी
टीईटी

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.