‘ठाकुर’ को देखने लखनऊ जू में उमड़े हजारों दर्शक, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 12:50 PM IST
‘ठाकुर’ के बारे में जानने का क्रेज सिर्फ दर्शकों में ही नहीं, बल्कि जू के स्टाफ में भी रहा। रविवार को जू का स्टाफ भी रेस्क्यू टीम से तेंदुए को पकड़े जाने के आठ घंटे के दौरान के किस्से को सुनता रहा।
