गोंडा में मंदिर के पुजारी ने खुद पर कराई थी फायरिंग, पुलिस का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

{"_id":"5f8bae0f8ebc3e9b9575da07","slug":"temple-priest-had-fired-on-himself-in-gonda-seven-arrested-including-mahant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने किया खुलासा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुजारी अतुल बाबा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महंत सीताराम दास
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राम जानकी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुजारी अतुल बाबा, राम जानकी मंदिर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला