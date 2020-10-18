शहर चुनें
गोंडा में मंदिर के पुजारी ने खुद पर कराई थी फायरिंग, पुलिस का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोंडा, Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2020 08:23 AM IST
पुलिस ने किया खुलासा
पुलिस ने किया खुलासा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोंडा के तिर्रेमनोरमा के पूर्व ग्राम प्रधान अमर सिंह को फंसाने को लेकर रामजानकी मंदिर के महंत ने मौजूदा ग्राम प्रधान के संग मिलकर पुजारी पर फायरिंग की साजिश रची थी। इतना ही नहीं साजिश में हमले में जख्मी हुआ पुजारी भी शामिल था। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार की देर रात आरोपी महंत, ग्राम प्रधान उसके बेटे समेत सात लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर इसका खुलासा किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों के पास से पुलिस ने तीन तमंचा, तीन जिन्दा कारतूस, एक खोखा कारतूस व चार मोबाइल बरामद किया है।
 
