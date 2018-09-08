बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब अटल जी का धैर्य जवाब दे गया और उन्होंने हॉस्टल से बाहर फिकवा दीं लाठियां
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 08 Sep 2018 04:02 PM IST
आमतौर पर धारणा है कि अटल विहारी वाजपेयी बहुत संयम वाले नेता थे। पर, लखनऊ में रहने के दौरान उनसे जुड़े कुछ प्रसंग इस धारणा को तोड़ते हैं।
