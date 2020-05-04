शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   stationery businessmen upset during lockdown In lucknow

लखनऊः स्टेशनरी कारोबारी परेशान, गोदामों में धरी रह गई 350 करोड़ रुपये की कॉपी-किताबें

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 04 May 2020 02:16 PM IST
स्टेशनरी शॉप।
1 of 5
स्टेशनरी शॉप। - फोटो : amar ujala
लखनऊ में लॉकडाउन ने स्टेशनरी के कारोबारियों की कमर तोड़ दी है। साल के तीन महीनों में ही इनकी सर्वाधिक कमाई होती है। लेकिन इस साल लगता है कि कमाई के तीनों महीने लॉकडाउन में ही गुजर जाएंगे।

ऊपर से थोक कारोबारियों ने लगभग 350 करोड़ रुपये खर्च करके स्टॉक जुटाया था, वह धरा रह गया है। यानी स्टेशनरी को लॉकडाउन के कारण बेच नहीं पाए।

अमीनाबाद के गुईन रोड (झाऊ लाल पुल) पर ये स्टेशनरी थोक मार्केट है, जिसमें 450 से अधिक कारोबारी सीजनल कारोबार करते हैं। इस मार्केट से लगभग 250 किमी के दायरे के जिलों के रिटेल कारोबारी एवं स्कूल प्रबंधक स्टेशनरी खरीद फरोख्त करने आते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
जानिए एयरफोर्स X & Y ग्रुप की सैलरी व अन्य सुविधाओं के बारें में
Click here
विज्ञापन
stationery shop stationery businessmen lockdown in india lucknow news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

लॉकडाउन 3.0
Dehradun

Lockdown 3.0 : 40 दिन बाद लॉकडाउन थ्री के पहले दिन खुलीं वाइन शॉप, लगी एक किमी. लंबी लाइनें, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2020

शहीद की अंतिम विदाई
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड : पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी में शहीद गोकर्ण सिंह का सैन्य सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

4 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: गोरखपुर में शराब के ठेकों पर उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें कोई खरीद रहा बोतल, कोई पूरी पेटी

4 मई 2020

kaushambi news
Kaushambi

कौशाम्बी: पटाखा फैक्ट्री में धमाका, तीन की मौत, मचा कोहराम

4 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Astrology Services

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
सड़कों पर नजर आईं गाड़ियां
Chandigarh

कर्फ्यू हटते ही 'सिटी ब्यूटीफुल' में लौटी रौनक, दुकानें खुलीं और बाजारों में नजर आए लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

4 मई 2020

शराब की दुकान पर लगी भीड़
Meerut

यूपी: शराब की दुकानें खुलीं नहीं कि लग गई 'शौकीनों' की भीड़, देखिए कैसा था नजारा

4 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

uttarakhand lockdown
Dehradun

Lockdown 3.0: उत्तराखंड में मिली छूट तो सड़कों और बाजारों में लौटी रौनक, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2020

शहीद कर्नल आशुतोष शर्मा और शहीद मेजर अनुज सूद
Jammu

आईएमए के दिनों से थी कर्नल आशुतोष और मेजर अनुज की दोस्ती, एक साथ पिया शहादत का जाम

4 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
नोएडा-दिल्ली बॉर्डर के कोंडली इलाके और दिल्ली के लक्ष्मी नगर की तस्वीरें
Delhi NCR

सुबह छह बजे से शराब के ठेकों पर उमड़ी भीड़, एक साथ कई पेटी खरीद रहे हैं लोग

4 मई 2020

शराब की दुकानों के शटर खुलने से पहले ही उमड़ी भीड़
Kanpur

lockdown in kanpur: शराब की दुकानों के शटर खुलने से पहले ही उमड़ी भीड़, लगी लंबी लाइनें, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Astrology Services

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

हजारों मजदूरों को लेकर गोरखपुर आई श्रमिक स्पेशल, लोगों ने ऐसे दिया सीएम योगी को धन्यवाद

4 मई 2020

जीपीएस लगा गिद्ध मिला।
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर में फिर मिला टैग लगा गिद्ध, जानिए क्या है इसका नेपाल कनेक्शन

4 मई 2020

कानपुर में लॉकडाउन की उड़ रहीं धज्जियां
Kanpur

खरीद फरोख्त की अंधी दौड़ खींच रही मौत की ओर, आधी रात में सज रही सब्जी मंडी, संक्रमण काल में विचलित करतीं ये तस्वीरें

4 मई 2020

हंदवाड़ा मुठभेड़
Jammu

आतंकियों के निशाने पर वरिष्ठ सैन्य अधिकारी, 21-आरआर ने दो दशक में खोया दूसरा कमांडिंग अफसर

4 मई 2020

आज रात तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम
Kanpur

यूपी: आज से फिर आंधी-बारिश की चेतावनी, अरब सागर से उठने वाली हवाओं से बदलेगा मौसम

4 मई 2020

गैस पाइपलाइन में लगी आग
Agra

गैस पाइपलाइन में लगी आग, जमीन से उठती लपटों को देख दहशत में आए लोग

4 मई 2020

शादी की रस्मों के बीच दूल्हा-दुल्हन
Agra

लॉकडाउन में बाइक पर आया दूल्हा, ब्याह कर ले गया दुल्हनिया

4 मई 2020

एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज पर पुष्पवर्षा
Agra

कोरोना से लड़ने वाले योद्धाओं को सेना का सलाम, आसमान से फूल बरसाकर बढ़ाया हौसला

3 मई 2020

Uttarakhand: Martyr shankar father emotional, feel proud on his son martyr for india
Dehradun

शहीद बेटे का पार्थिव शरीर देख गर्व से भर गए पिता, आंखों में आंसू लिए बोले-मुझे नाज़ है वो देश के काम आया

3 मई 2020

marriage in lockdown in kangra mandi and una in himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

लॉकडाउन में एक-दूजे के हुए अभय और मोनिका, बरात में शामिल रहे सिर्फ पांच लोग

3 मई 2020

suicide
Meerut

जिसके लिए पति को छोड़ा, उसी प्रेमी ने शादी के बाद किसी और से नाता जोड़ा, अंजलि ने मौत से पहले सुसाइड नोट में खोला बेवफाई का राज

3 मई 2020

Uttarakhand Martyr Shankar's wife crying on funeral and promis for meet in next birth
Dehradun

शहीद पति की अंतिम विदाई में गर्व से बोली पत्नी, देश के लिए शहीद हुए हो, अगले जन्म में फिर मिलेंगे...

3 मई 2020

स्टेशनरी शॉप।
स्टेशनरी शॉप। - फोटो : amar ujala
विशाल गौड़।
विशाल गौड़। - फोटो : amar ujala
जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान
जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान - फोटो : amar ujala
रवि प्रकाश अग्रवाल।
रवि प्रकाश अग्रवाल। - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रवीण सिंह।
प्रवीण सिंह। - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited