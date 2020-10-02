गांधी जयंती पर विशेषः इन युवाओं ने कहा मुझमें भी है गांधी, एक जिद का महत्व समझाया

{"_id":"5f76b8248ebc3e9b8d70767a","slug":"special-story-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u0907\u0928 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अदिति, सैय्यद मेहंदी मोमिन, अंशिका सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76b8248ebc3e9b8d70767a","slug":"special-story-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u0907\u0928 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रमेश कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76b8248ebc3e9b8d70767a","slug":"special-story-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u0907\u0928 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सैय्यद मेहंदी मोमिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76b8248ebc3e9b8d70767a","slug":"special-story-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u0907\u0928 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अदिति कुमारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76b8248ebc3e9b8d70767a","slug":"special-story-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u0907\u0928 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अंशिका सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f76b8248ebc3e9b8d70767a","slug":"special-story-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0903 \u0907\u0928 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुर्गेश त्रिपाठी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला